All eyes will be on Tynecastle on Wednesday night when Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs meet for the third time this season.

There were contrasting fortunes for both sides over the weekend with Hibs enjoying the better fortunes with a 2-1 home win against Dundee thanks to goals from Dylan Vente and Myziane Maolida. Hearts were condemned to a heavy 5-0 defeat at Premiership leaders Rangers by a Cyriel Dessers double and a goal apiece from Mo Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva.

With the bragging rights on offer once here, here is everything you need to know as Hearts and Hibs prepare to play out the latest chapter in their historic rivalry.

Where and when does Hearts v Hibs take place?

The Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle, home of Hearts, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What happened in previous Hearts v Hibs games this season?

The first meeting of the campaign took place at Tynecastle as the two sides equally shared four goals. Hearts looks on their way to all three points thanks to goals from Alan Forrest and Alex Lowry but a brace from Elie Youan ensured the spoils were shared. However, there was no stopping Hearts at Easter Road over Christmas as Lawrence Shankland got the only goal of the game

Who is the referee and who is the VAR official for Hearts v Hibs?

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

Where can I watch Hearts v Hibs?

