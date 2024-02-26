Is Hearts v Hibs live on TV: Broadcast details, stream info and referee for Edinburgh derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
All eyes will be on Tynecastle on Wednesday night when Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs meet for the third time this season.
There were contrasting fortunes for both sides over the weekend with Hibs enjoying the better fortunes with a 2-1 home win against Dundee thanks to goals from Dylan Vente and Myziane Maolida. Hearts were condemned to a heavy 5-0 defeat at Premiership leaders Rangers by a Cyriel Dessers double and a goal apiece from Mo Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva.
With the bragging rights on offer once here, here is everything you need to know as Hearts and Hibs prepare to play out the latest chapter in their historic rivalry.
Where and when does Hearts v Hibs take place?
The Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle, home of Hearts, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
What happened in previous Hearts v Hibs games this season?
The first meeting of the campaign took place at Tynecastle as the two sides equally shared four goals. Hearts looks on their way to all three points thanks to goals from Alan Forrest and Alex Lowry but a brace from Elie Youan ensured the spoils were shared. However, there was no stopping Hearts at Easter Road over Christmas as Lawrence Shankland got the only goal of the game
Who is the referee and who is the VAR official for Hearts v Hibs?
Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.
Where can I watch Hearts v Hibs?
Surprisingly, the Edinburgh derby has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports selecting Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell for live broadcast in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm. Hearts are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Hibs. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.