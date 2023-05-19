Grant Thomson hopes to lift silverware with Dunbar for the first time over the next couple of weeks [Pic: Dunbar United]

First signing with the Seasiders in 2009, with a year or two out here or there, Thomson has never won anything at New Countess Park.

He hopes the stars are going to align after marking his tenth season with the club last summer in a testimonial against Raith Rovers, as Kevin Haynes’ side close in on the First Division title.

Thomson missed out when Dunbar last won a league title in 2016/17, the old East Region South Division, so the defender is desperate to get over the line.

“All season we have been top of the league but it’s been a wee bit false because we’ve played more games than Glenrothes and the other teams,” said Thomson. “Now that they have caught up in games, it’s there now – we are top and that’s where we deserve to be, we want to stay there. Because we have been top all season, we want to be crowned champions now so we need to see that through.

“We know if we win our two games, we win the league, so we know where we stand. Every one of us are desperate to win this league. It’s not been easy, we’ve had a lot of tough games, especially recently against Lochore and Burntisland where folk might think ‘that’s three points on the board’, but we’ve went and drawn against these teams. It just shows you how tough it is.”

Dunbar hold a one-point lead over Glenrothes with two games remaining. They visit Leith Athletic on Saturday, before hosting Camelon the following week.

Thomson continued: “This would be my first trophy for Dunbar United, I have never won anything at Dunbar. For it to be my testimonial year and being captain, it would be a dream come true to win it.