Musselburgh Athletic boss Joe Hamill is looking forward to returning to former club Haddington for the first team

The former Hearts and Leicester City man returns to Millfield for the first time tomorrow since he left the club for the Olivebank dugout in July.

Both locked on seven points, a win for either side in their League Cup Group G will guarantee qualification to the next round as group winners.

“We are unbeaten in this wee cup and it’s pretty much winner takes all on Saturday,” said Hamill. “It will be my first time going back, I’ve not even been along to watch them, I’ve sort of kept my distance. We left on good terms and had a great four or five years there, I don’t have a bad word to say about the club at all.

“When we were, we thought they were going to come up soon, they have progressed a lot and it would be good for them to come up. They’ve been very good, they play good football so it’s going to be tough, but I am looking forward to it.”

Musselburgh are fifth in the top flight and are focussed on ending this campaign on a high, although Hamill has big hopes for next season.

He continued: “We are going through a transition period, we are trying get Musselburgh to where they used to be, in Scottish [Junior] Cup finals and with a good team on the park. Off the pitch, it’s exciting times. We are trying to play the right way.

“I played against Musselburgh for years, even at Hearts we played against Musselburgh and at Haddington but it’s not actually until you are involved with the club that you realise how big a club it is and how good a job the committee and volunteers do. To be part of that is exciting.

“Whether I’m here for seasons and seasons trying to get a good team and trying to win things, so be it, overall the club is going the right way. Hopefully I’m here long term. Next season we will definitely try to push and win the league and try to get some silverware; that’s the aim.”

