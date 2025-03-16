Jonny Stewart takes a step in the right direction with Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose have appointed former club captain Jonny Stewart as their new manager. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

New Bonnyrigg Rose manager Jonny Stewart was happy to see his side move of the bottom of League Two - but admits his players warranted all three points in a battling draw with Stirling Albion.

A Gallagher Lennon own goal at a sun-kissed New Dundas Park put the Binos in front ten minutes before the interval but the hosts deservedly restored parity midway through the second half when Broque Watson scrambled home from a couple of yards.

Skipper Kerr Young spurned a gilt-edged chance to win it for Rose as he headed just over the crossbar with little more than five minutes remaining.

The point does see Rose leapfrog Forfar at the foot of Scottish football's fourth tier in a week where predecessor Calum Elliot was relieved of his duties.

Stewart, a club legend who spent over ten years with the Midlothian outfit, has swapped Lowland League club Tranent to take up the reins at Rose.

"I think we were very unfortunate not to get the three points," he said afterwards. "I was quite disappointed to go in 1-0 down at half-time as I thought we started the game really well. I thought we controlled it more than Stirling so I believe it was a bit of an injustice.

"But credit to the players as we came out the second half flying and I think we controlled it going down the hill. On another day we probably should have won the game as we created enough chances. But it's a point, a good start, there's a good buzz about the place so we look forward to next week now.

"I'm not going to lie I was nervous all week as I know how much the club means to everyone. It's a challenge I'm looking forward to, a step in the right direction going above Forfar so we need to be positive moving forward."

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City's title challenge took a dent as they went down 2-0 to Peterhead at Balmoor with Jon Robertson also seeing red for Michael McIndoe's men. The Citizens stay third but hot on their heels are city rivals Spartans, whose 2-0 win at Forfar moves Dougie Samuel's players to within three points of City. Hamish Ritchie and an Alexander Ferguson own goal proved the difference at Station Park.