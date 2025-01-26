League Two round-up: City hit by late collapse/Rose's six-pointer/Spartans on a roll

James Stokes celebrates his opener for Edinburgh City. Picture: Jacob Booth

Life without striker Connor Young saw Edinburgh City go down 4-1 at League Two leaders East Fife.

The prolific 20-year-old frontman, who netted 18 goals for the Citizens, secured a move to Championship outfit Dunfermline on Friday and came on as a substitute in the Pars' 3-0 defeat at Airdrie.

However, his former club found themselves ahead in Methil, James Stokes firing the visitors into a 58th-minute lead.

Michael McIndoe's men held that advantage until the 80th minute when Nathan Austin equalised for the hosts. Adam Laaref then steered the Fifers in front with three minutes remaining before City were reduced to ten men as Edin Lynch was given his marching orders. Reis Peggie wrapped up the points two minutes into stoppage time and Alan Trouten made it four from the penalty spot following a foul from goalkeeper Mark Weir. City remain fourth in the final play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose slipped to ninth spot after a 3-0 defeat at Stirling Albion.

The Midlothian side, who were deducted six points for the gradient of their pitch in November, are just four points better off than bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

Calum Elliot's side were well beaten at Forthbank - first-half goals from James Graham, Robbie McNab, and Adam Brown sealing a convincing victory for the hosts.

Rose now welcome Stranraer to New Dundas Park on Tuesday night and have the opportunity to leapfrog the Stair Park men with a win.

"I'd like to apologise to the fans for the first-half showing - I thought we were miles off it," Elliot told the club's official TV channel. "That's my responsibility and I've got to make sure we are far better. In terms of the scoreline, we deserved to lose as they were the better side so I can't have any complaints. It's now important that we regain our focus and we're ready for the game on Tuesday.

"It's good we have this game so quickly because we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We need to make sure we're ready to go as it's a big one. It's important the players stick together. The situation hasn't been helped by the points deduction but we can't change that now. It's probably put a little more pressure on them but it's something we have to own as a group and make sure we come out the other side."

Meanwhile, Spartans are just five points off the play-offs following their 1-0 win over title-chasing Peterhead at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

Mark Stowe netted the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, beating the offside trap to slide the ball under the advancing Blessing Oluyemi.

Dougie Samuel's men do have games in hand on the sides around them and will have the opportunity to reel in Capital rivals and fourth-placed Edinburgh City in the weeks ahead.