"Less intense": Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin on the difference between playing Celtic and Hibs

Nicky Devlin scored for Livingston against Celtic in a 2-1 loss but expects Hibs to provide a different challenge. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

The Lions lost 2-1 to cinch Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night, where match statistics – from possession, to corners, to shots on goal – were almost inevitably heavily in the Hoops' favour.

Devlin, who scored the visitors' goal, now looks forward to Christmas and travelling to Hibs, who have lost seven of their last eight games, with a 3-2 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in their last outing, and believes Livi will be involved in a fixture unlike the daunting trip to the east end of Glasgow.

The full-back said: "It is almost like a mental fatigue you get playing Celtic. They are relentless. It seems like the ball is always in play, it never seems to be out very often. When you come off you are mentally tired because of the concentration you need to have. Celtic are waiting for someone to switch off and then you are in big trouble. So, physically it takes it out of your legs but I think it is more of a mental fatigue.

"I don't mean you don't have to work as hard (against Hibs) but it is not going to be as intense. And for us, we only have a two-day turnaround which is quite quick so hopefully it won't impact us too much. So we are looking forward to the game on Saturday. It will be a different challenge but one where we think we can go and win the game.