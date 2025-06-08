Liechtenstein v Scotland: TV details, streaming info and Steve Clarke quotes

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke gives Lennon Miller some final instructions as he gets ready to make his international debut against Iceland on Friday. | SNS Group

All of the information you need ahead of Scotland’s friendly with Liechtenstein.

Scotland will hope to bounce back from a difficult night against Iceland when they travel to Liechtenstein for the second part of a friendly double header on Monday.

Steve Clarke’s men hoped to take the first steps to moving on from their Nations League play-off defeat against Greece earlier this year when they faced Iceland at Hampden Park on Friday. However, a laboured display was duly punished by the visitors as a Lewis Ferguson own goal and a goal in each half from Andri Gudhjohnsen and Victor Palsson gave them a 3-1 win.

A poor performance from goalkeeper Cieran Slicker dominated the headlines after the game - but in reality, Clarke’s men got what they deserved from a game that posed more questions than provided answers. All thoughts now turn towards Monday’s visit to Liechtenstein as Scotland prepare to take on a side that are sat between the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands at 205th place in the official FIFA World rankings.

Here is everything you need to know as Clarke’s side look to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

What has Steve Clarke said ahead of Liechtenstein v Scotland?

Speaking to BBC Sport after Friday’s defeat, Clarke said: “I’m not so sure it was too much to do with the shape, we just looked a little bit flat at times, even when we back into the game we always looked a little bit flat. We made their goalkeeper work a few times, he made some good saves on the night. On another night, maybe you get those finishes and it’s a different story. We will go away and look at the video but then in two days time we go to Liechtenstein and we have to get ready for that with hopefully a better result and a better performance. A win would be nice and if you get an improved performance you should get the win.”

Where and when does Liechtenstein v Scotland get underway?

The friendly between Liechtenstein v Scotland takes place on Monday, June 9 at the Rheinpark Stadium, Vaduz. Kick-off is at 6pm local time, 5pm GMT.

Where can I watch Liechtenstein v Scotland?

For those not able to travel to Liechtenstein, there will be live coverage of the game provided by BBC Sportscene. Their broadcast will get underway at 4.30pm on Monday, half of an hour before kick-off. The game will be available on BBC One Scotland and via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Highlights of the game will be available via the Scotland National team YouTube channel.