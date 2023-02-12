Their 18th victory of an impressive campaign leaves the Ainslie Park club nicely positioned in second, just two points adrift of the Ibrox youngsters in what is shaping up to be a grandstand finish in the race for silverware and promotion to the SPFL.

Sean Brown gave Dougie Samuel's men a first-half lead before a Cammy Russell brace wrapped up the points after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students, meanwhile, remain second bottom with relegation to the East of Scotland League becoming more likely by the week.

Cammy Russell scored a brace against the students. Picture: Mark Brown.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers and Hearts B played out a 1-1 draw at Christie Gillies Park.

A Callum Sandilands penalty put the visitors in front before striker Innes Lawson restored parity for Gary Jardine's men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strollers remain in seventh spot while Steven Naismith's wee Jambos are 13th.

"A draw was probably a fair result,” Naismith said afterwards. “We probably didn’t do enough with our final ball to create those great chances. We had a shot off the line, and we score one that’s offside, but I would debate whether it was offside or not. It was very tight.

"We just lacked that wee bit of killer instinct. Throughout the whole game they were a dangerous team who tried to counter-attack and make it end to end. I thought we dealt with that really well apart from the one time where we concede the goal.