More semi-pro contracts can bring out best in Spartans, says boss Debbi McCulloch

Spartans head coach Debbi McCulloch

Debbi McCulloch's side have drawn six of their ten league fixtures so far this term and are seventh, a point outside the top half but only four points better off than bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Accies.

The Glasgow outfit ran out 6-1 winners when the clubs met in September, but McCulloch is confident her players can give them a run for their money this weekend.

"Rangers are always tough opponents so we know the challenges we are going to face this weekend aren't going to be easy," she said. "However, we have shown already this season that we can compete against the majority of teams in SWPL 1. The players have worked hard and are fully prepared for what lies ahead.

"We have taken some real positive steps in 2021 with us signing players on semi-professional contracts and increasing our backroom staff to help give the players the best opportunity to be the best they can be.

“We have become draw experts over the past few months which has been slightly frustrating, but it is a good problem to have.

"I would be more worried if we were conceding a lot of goals as opposed to keeping clean sheets and maybe not being as clinical in front of goal.

“We would obviously like to be higher up the table but there are still plenty of league points available."