Hearts and Hibs will return to action this weekend after success in the Scottish Cup last time out.

The two sides have both had extra rest in comparison to their opponents Motherwell and Aberdeen - who played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in mid-week.

Hearts upcoming opponents’ Motherwell came flying out of the traps to take a three goal lead, but were forced to settle for just a point after a miraculous comeback from Aberdeen, who take on Hibs in their next game.

The two Edinburgh sides will both be targeting a victory to boost their chances of competing in Europe next season.

Hearts are enjoying a fine campaign with 48 points from 25 games and are currently on a five game winning streak in the league. Meanwhile, Hibs are currently eighth in the table with 26 points and are still waiting for their first league victory since the turn of the year.

Ahead of a highly anticipated weekend of football we take a look at all the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Former Rangers manager reveals reason why he rejected European giant

Former Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has opened up about his decision to turn down the Besiktas job, due to a bad feeling about the club.

The 49-year-old has been out of football since his departure from Ibrox in November 2022, but claims he has had several opportunities to return to football.

The most high profile links came in January when he reportedly turned down the chance to join 16-time champions Besiktas, with ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos instead taking the gig.

He told the National: "It's true I had offers from a few clubs and one of them became public. But there was no one team that made me feel like I wanted to start again.

"I kept reading that the reason I didn't go was because I could not get the assistant manager I wanted. But several coaches wanted to join me.

"When a club is interested you have to delve into everything - the state of the club, their position and the players of course.

"And ultimately, you arrive at a total picture of a club where you get the feeling that you want to get involved in or not. The latter was the case with me.

"For me, it was not the time to join and I am not looking for a club either. I am very happy with how life is now, although if there is a nice club, I always want to listen to what they have to say."

Neil Warnock is reunited with former player who could make his Aberdeen debut against Hibs

Hibs’ opponents Aberdeen have been boosted by the signing of former Blackburn, QPR and Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett, who joins on a short term deal.

The 62-time Canada international has worked with Warnock at both QPR and Cardiff City and notably helped the Welsh outfit to promotion against the odds in 2017/18.

Hoilett also formed part of the Canada team which competed at the 2022 World Cup - marking the nation’s first appearance at a major tournament since 1986.