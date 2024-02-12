Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs both booked their place in the last eight of the Scottish Cup as they overcame Championship opposition in the round of 16.

Steven Naismith’s Hearts will continue their road to Hampden with an away trip against the competition’s last remaining lower league team in Championship outfit Greenock Morton.

Meanwhile, Hibs have been given a challenging home tie against 34 time winners Rangers, who are hoping to regain the title that they last won in 2022.

Attention for both clubs now returns to their league campaign. With that in mind we have rounded up all of the latest big headlines involving Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals.

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock introduces key change which is already ‘paying off’

Interim Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has issued a mobile phone ban in the dressing room as he leads the club until the end of the season, according to the Press and Journal.

The 75-year-old believes outlawing phones is already playing off as the player’s stayed off their phones after their 2-1 loss to Rangers and played cards instead. The team responded from their defeat at Ibrox and registered a 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup.

Warnock told reporters: “We won’t be having phones in the dressing room anymore. I don’t want them there. In the modern day the grandkids and all the kids I see are all on their phones every five minutes. That is sad really. I was pleased because I went upstairs on the bus (returning from Ibrox) to see some of the players.

“It was good because the phones were down and they were having a game of cards, the younger ones.”

The ex-Huddersfield boss is yet to introduce any other changes and added: “I don’t see many problems with this group.”

Ex-Hearts man expected to leave Rangers on a free transfer

Former Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is expected to leave Rangers on a free transfer after a successful four-year stint at Ibrox. The two-time Scotland international spent one season at Hearts and helped the team to a sixth place finish in 2017/18 making 33 Premiership appearances in the process.

He joined Rangers in 2020 and has formed part of the team which lifted the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and the Scottish Cup in 2022.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order this season and is yet to play a minute of competitive football with first choice Jack Butland and back up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie being preferred.