New Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe is supremely confident the club will start to climb the table over the next few weeks.

Michael McIndoe gets to work with his Edinburgh City squad. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The Citizens are currently bottom of League One with just two points from a possible 27 and face joint leaders Hamilton Accies in South Lanarkshire on Saturday for McIndoe's first game in charge since being named Alan Maybury's successor 10 days ago.

The 43-year-old, who was born and raised in the Capital, can't wait to take his place in the dugout this weekend but recognises the challenge he faces in transforming the fortunes of the Meadowbank outfit.

McIndoe's first foray into management was with Lowland League side Gretna 2008 last season. However, the ex-midfielder enjoyed a hugely productive career south of the border with Wolves, Doncaster Rovers and Bristol City.

In an exclusive interview with the Evening News, McIndoe, who has signed a three-year deal, said: "I think it's the perfect job for the next step in my managerial career. I was working in the Lowland League last year so I was looking to get into the leagues so for me it was a no-brainer. You want to prove yourself so you're always looking for that opportunity.

"It's fantastic the chairman and the board have given myself and the coaching staff three-year deals as it shows the belief and faith they have. The players know we're not just here until the end of the season and we're looking to build something here special. "There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes with the board and the next three, four or five years we want to make the club full-time. If you can get players every day on the training ground then we can implement a lot more strategies.

"I have studied a lot of videos from the games this season. There are things that need to be implemented quickly which we've been working at on the training ground with my style and philosophy. Yes, there are certain aspects we have to improve on for sure because the bottom line is we haven't won a game this season. I've identified key areas that I believe will be a quicker fix in relation to performances.

"We're only one quarter into the season so I'm supremely confident. I will say exactly what I think I am going to do. I've taken this job with all the confidence in the world that I'll keep this team in the division.

"I'm hoping to bring some fresh ideas to Scottish football. I'm not your regular manager when it comes to philosophies. I do take a lot of things from different sporting backgrounds, not just football, and try to implement them on the pitch. Fitness is a huge part - it was when I was a player and still is. But it's important we don't give the players too much information.

"I do speak to a lot of scouts and agents on a day-to-day basis but I'm fully aware we can't do any business until January. But, at the same time, I believe there is enough in that squad to get us up the table quickly. I know that things can turn very quickly with three or four wins on the bounce."

McIndoe admits the international break has afforded him more time to work with a squad, he insists, is better than results this season suggest.

He said: "It was a blessing because come the weekend, had we had a game it would have given me just two sessions with the players so it would have been very difficult to get the message across quickly. So it was the perfect time to come in, we've hit the training ground hard before we face Hamilton on Saturday.

"Listen all the previous managers since 2016 have played their part in helping lead Edinburgh City to League One. There are clubs in leagues below that have spent 20 years trying to get to this position so now it's about trying to find stability.