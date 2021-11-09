Nicky Reid on target again as Penicuik Athletic stay on top ahead of crucial Tranent clash

Nicky Reid scored his 19th goal of the season for the league leaders

Ahead of a crucial trip to second-placed Tranent on Saturday, Reid fired in 20 minutes from time to swing the match in Penicuik’s favour in front of a healthy 297 crowd.

Penicuik made a lightning start as Aiden Walsh rounded Dunbar goalkeeper Daniel Laing to net it after just 14 seconds, when the ball was played straight over the visiting defence from kick-off.

The home side looked hungry for more goals and Paul Tansey missed a chance to double their lead after Ryan Baptie played him in down the left side but he shot into side netting.

Kevin Haynes’ side managed to ride the storm and gradually came back into the match, taking control of the bulk of the first half after a difficult opening 15 minutes.

Andy Jones had their best chance after 26 minutes when he picked the ball up 25 yards out, strode forward and let fly, but his strike flew over the crossbar.

The visitors secured a leveller their response merited four minutes before the interval. Darren Smith’s whipped corner was not dealt with and Johnny Edmond pounced to fire in past stranded Penicuik goalkeeper Robert Watt.

Nicky Reid's first competitive goal for Penicuik Athletic proved to be the winner against Crossgates Primrose

Tansey was forced off through injury at the break and his replacement Lumbert Kateleza almost fired Stevie McLeish’s side back in front with his first touch, only to pull his shot wide of the far post.

The diminutive striker then came even closer when he saw his effort come back off the crossbar after outpacing Dunbar defender Dean Whitson with his electric pace.

Dunbar’s Jones missed a huge chance to put his side ahead for the first time when he sent his cute effort just wide of the far post after being put through one-on-one with Watt.

Just as the match looked to be swinging in the visitors’ favour, Penicuik struck what turned out to be the winner on 70 minutes. Gregor Lamb switched the ball to the left flank to Baptie and he fed Reid who fired in from a tight angle on the left side.

Reid came inches away from increasing Penicuik’s lead further just minutes later as he saw his lobbed effort rebound off the post, however he wouldn’t live to rue that near miss as his side held on for all three points.

Penicuik Athletic: Watt, Baptie, Young, Watson, Tansey (Kateleza), Neave (Somerville), Collins (Lamb), Forbes (c), Walsh (Edwards), McCrory-Irving, Reid