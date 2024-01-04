Old Firm miss Premier League starlet as Aberdeen eye club-record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership has entered it's three week break with stars from around the league jetting off to represent their countries in the Asia Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Hearts will be without the likes of Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles while Hibs bid a brief farewell to Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller.

The break allows both Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery to assess their options before a return to action with the January transfer window now open. While Naismith's side sit comfortably in third place, Montgomery will be hopeful of utilising the transfer window to the best of his abilities as the Hibees struggle with consistency and currently sit in sixth in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Scottish Premiership rivals as the January transfer window heats up...

Aberdeen eye club-record fee

It will take a club-record fee surpassing the £5m paid by Liverpool for Calvin Ramsay to prise Bojan Miovski from Aberdeen, but there have been no concrete offers for the North Macedonia striker (Sky Sports via Daily Record).

Miovski, 24, has played a pivotal part in the Dons' success since joining Pittodrie in the summer of 2022, scoring 33 goals in 72 appearances. His most recent match against Ross County, in which he scored a goal and assist, the North Macedonian climbed into the stand to give a fan his shirt, sending Dons fans wild thinking it could have been his last match for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen are, of course, in no rush to sell their star man but as yet no concrete offers have come forward despite noise from Championship team Southampton. Sky Sports have also reported that Aberdeen are bracing themselves for lots of interest in Miovski this month. They state clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain have already been keeping a close eye on the goal scorer.

Old Firm fail to sign Premier League starlet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic had an approach to sign Owen Beck on a permanent transfer rejected by Liverpool, while Rangers failed in a bid to take the 21-year-old on loan, and the left-back is in now in line for first-team game time at Anfield after being recalled from his successful spell with Dundee (The Times).

Beck would likely have faced a fight to gain a place in Brendan Rodgers's line-up and with the injury situation at Anfield, it's likely the starlet's prospect will be much brighter when he returns back down south. The plan had reportedly been for Beck to play 3,000 minutes this term but he has managed 1,800 minutes and a senior Wales call-up with an international debut expected soon.

Beck has already played for the first team at Liverpool, making two brief appearances in the Carabao Cup en route to the club’s success in the competition in 2022, and should be included in the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

Rangers face EFL transfer battle

Rangers and Leicester City are considering a move for 22-year-old defender Million Manhoef, whose current club, Vitesse Arnhem, are in the midst of a financial crisis (TeamTalk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manhoef has made 84 senior appearances, scoring 16 goals and making 14 assists and while his club is keen to keep hold of him, he is one of their most valuable assets and therefore could be forced to part ways with him in order to keep them afloat.