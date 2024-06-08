Scotland’s Euro 2024 journey is nearly upon us and excitement is building in the country. Steve Clarke’s side have been placed in Group A along with Germany, Switzerland and Hungary and will be in for a tough test.

They will be backed in large numbers by their loyal fanbase as they look to cause a shock at the tournament.

Scotland face the hosts Germany in the opening game on Friday 14th at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the home of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In the meantime, using data collected by Opta, here is a supercomputer that has simulated Euro 2024 10,000 times and confirmed its pre-tournament percentages to rank chances of glory at Euro 2024….