Penicuik Athletic and Tranent maintain perfect start in East of Scotland League

Nicky Reid's first competitive goal for Penicuik Athletic proved to be the winner against Crossgates Primrose

Coming after just seven minutes, Nicky Reid’s first competitive goal for Penicuik, volleyed home from close range following a quick break down the right, proved decisive on the night in a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Crossgates Primrose.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 win at Broxburn, the result made for a positive start to the campaign for the Cuickie, but any good vibes were shattered after the match by the shock resignation of manager Tony Begg to take on a new coaching role at Hibernian.

Tranent continued their good start with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who now travel to Penicuik on Saturday with just one point from two tough opening games.

Dunbar United and Camelon also have 100 per cent records. The East Lothian side beat Broxburn Athletic 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Scott Hay and Jamie Devlin.

Camelon came from a goal down and survived a red card to beat Whitehill Welfare 4-3 in a topsy turvy contest at Ferguson Park which leaves Andrew Kidd’s Rosewell side pointless after two games.

Aaron Laidlaw put Whitehill in front, but Euan Baird and Gary Mochrie replied for the Mariners before Laidlaw grabbed his second to make it 2-2. Camelon went down to ten men but Kyle Mowatt and Jackson Cowan strikes secured the three points. Whitehill’s James Scobie grabbed a consolation.

Musselburgh Athletic were 2-0 winners over Sauchie at Olivebank thanks to Nathan Evans and a Mattu King penalty, while Mark Stowe scored four as Linlithgow Rose thumped Hill of Beath Hawthorn 6-1 at Prestonfield.

Tynecastle rescued a point at home to Jeanfield Swifts with an 89th-minute equaliser at Meggetland, Ryan Cameron and Lee Dawson scoring for the Capital side in a 2-2 draw.

Newtongrange Star had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts. Star goalkeeper Sean Brennan saved a first-half penalty from Josh Morris and Tom Davies then scored at the other end three minutes later. But Morris made amends with an overhead kick to equalise for the Fifers early in the second half.

In First Division Conference A, Brodie MacKenzie scored both goals for title favourites Leith Athletic in a 2-0 victory at Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

Marc Scott also scored a double in an impressive 2-1 win for Ormiston away to Dalkeith Thistle, while Craigroyston were edged out 2-1 by Kenoway Star Hearts in their opening game.

Preston Athletic are the only team in First Division Conference B with a 100 per cent record so far, thanks to a 1-0 win over Lochore Welfare at Pennypit Park, Kyle Somers netting the only goal.

Heriot-Watt University are two points behind after they saw off Newburgh 3-1 at Riccarton, Ali Shrive scoring twice and Russell Cairns also on target.

In Conference X, a Josh Fital set-piece double, a superb free-kick followed by a penalty, gave Edinburgh College a memorable first ever victory at East of Scotland level. They won 2-1 at Stoneyburn.