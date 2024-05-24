A roundup of the latest news in Scotland’s top flight outside of Edinburgh.

With the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season now wrapped up, focus can shift towards the summer transfer window and who is on the radar of the top flight clubs. League champions Celtic and runners-up Rangers have both recently been linked with Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland but former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie thinks the top goalscorer’s price tag could be out of reach.

The Shankland news is just one of the recent reports doing the rounds ahead of this weekend, which will see Celtic and Rangers lock horns in the Scottish Cup final. Let’s dive into some of the latest news for Friday, May 24th.

Rangers in defensive crisis after Hearts draw

Rangers will take on Celtic this weekend in a revenge match in the Scottish Cup final, hoping to snub their rivals of another title after losing out on the Scottish Premiership. However, Philippe Clement is faced with some injury concerns ahead of their final Old Firm derby clash of the 2023/24 season.

The Belgian boss has confirmed that centre-back John Souttar is ‘definitely’ ruled out of the clash at Hampden Park. Meanwhile, left-back Rıdvan Yılmaz is also ‘fighting to be fit’ after picking up a knock in Rangers’ final Premiership clash with Hearts. Jambos star Kyosuke Tagawa hit back in the thrilling six-goal encounter to force the 3-3 scoreline.

Clement explained that Yılmaz had ‘tears in his eyes’ when informed about his latest problem, as he had recently spent six weeks out of action following an injury sustained during the March international break. The Rangers boss is also unsure if Leon Balogun will be able to feature this weekend, having been absent since coming off at half-time earlier this month against Kilmarnock.

Ex-Livingston star linked with Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos is approaching the final days of his contract at Pittodrie and they are exploring their options to sign a new No.1 this summer. As the Dons prepare for the 31-year-old to leave as a free agent, they have set their sights on two goalkeeping targets, including Rangers’ Robby McCrorie, according to the Daily Record.

McCrorie, who has also enjoyed time with Livingston and Queen of the South, is approaching the final year of his contract at Ibrox and Rangers are said to be aware of Aberdeen’s interest in him. The 26-year-old has made just one appearance across all competitions this season and is now looking for a regular spot as a first choice shot-stopper. While Jack Butland remains the favourite under Clement, it’s unlikely McCrorie will be given a significant run out.