A round-up of key headlines from Scotland as Hibs earn a crucial victory against Ross County

Hibs climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with an invaluable 3-1 home victory against fellow strugglers Ross County at Easter Road.

In a match characterised by mistakes rather than moments of quality, the Staggies took the lead through Eli Campbell’s close range opener before being pegged back by a flicked header from Dwight Gayle on the stroke of half time.

Hibs pushed up the park as the match progressed, with Eli Youan scoring from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute before Josh Campbell’s late strike in the dying moments of the contest.

The victory catapulted David Gray’s side off the bottom of the table and up to eighth in the league, with city-rivals Hearts falling to the foot of the table after a demoralising 1-0 loss away to 10-man Kilmarnock.

Hibs will look to continue their ascent up the table when they make the trip to an out-of-form Aberdeen side that are without a win in five matches.

While Hearts return to action in Europe against Petrocub on Thursday before playing host to St Johnstone in a key encounter which comes just days before the Edinburgh derby.

Ahead of a key week for both teams, we take a look at some of Scottish football’s biggest talking points.

Ex-referee slams VAR for key Rangers vs Celtic decision

Celtic emerged victorious at the end of a pulsating Scottish League Cup final at Hampden which was eventually decided via penalties.

The victory took the Hoops’ overall silverware haul above Rangers for the first time since the 1930s, but it could well have been a different story had a huge penalty decision gone the Gers way.

During an extra time, with the scores evenly split at 3-3, Celtic centre back Liam Scales miscontrolled the ball and was robbed of possession by Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny.

With the Czech Republic international baring down on goal, Scales dashed back to bring Cerny down, in a decision which prompted a yellow card and a free kick right on the edge of the penalty area.

However, former Scottish referee Bobby Madden was left 'amazed' that it didn't result in a penalty.

He said on social media: "This is 100 per-cent a penalty kick.

"It doesn’t matter when the holding started, when it ended or what direction the players are moving.

"This is clear evidence of holding within the penalty area and I’m amazed this hasn’t been identified by VAR."Referee team had been excellent until that point. Difficult live, but that’s why VAR is there."

Madden went on to elaborate on his opinion and stated that this was simply a factual error by the officials and one that could have been easily settled by VAR.

"I’ve commented on decisions for over a year and this is one of the very few that are factual.

"No debate, no subjectively, no ambiguity. There is holding inside the penalty area. Free kick was awarded and should be changed to a penalty.

"Quite simple and It’s difficult to understand why people are so upset with that opinion.

"As it’s a factual decision there would be no need for referee to go to monitor. Advice should have come from VAR, referee makes TV signal and awards penalty. That’s it.

"The referee team had an excellent game and this is a very tough call live. VAR has to identify the offence, again, this is why VAR was introduced."

The victory maintains Brendan Rodgers’ incredible unbeaten run at Hampden and leaves his Ibrox counterpart Philippe Clement still searching for his first ever Old Firm victory.

Former Scotland international sacked after 18 months

Premier League strugglers Southampton have sacked Russell Martin after a costly 5-0 defeat to European hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The 28-time Scotland international, who previously managed MK Dons and Swansea City, is credited with guiding the Saints to promotion via the Championship play-off last term, but has struggled to adapt to the demands of the top-flight.

Overall, Southampton have lost 13 of their opening 16 games in the Premier League, conceding 36 goals in the process whilst scoring a league-low 11 goals.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top-flight, competing in the best and the most competitive league in the world,” said a Southampton statement.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board has supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.”

Former England Under-19 boss Simon Rusk will take interim charge of the ex-Rangers defender’s managerial role while the search for a permanent successor takes place.