Rangers cult hero could make early exit from new club as Celtic eye free agent deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be handed a quick exit from Santos less than a month after joining the Brazilian club.

The Colombian international became a cult hero during a six-year stay at Ibrox as he netted 124 goals and provided 58 assists in 269 appearances in all competitions. He was top scorer in the Premiership during the 2018/19 season and helped Rangers become league champions in 2021 before winning the Scottish Cup 12 months later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he departed Ibrox when his contract came to an end earlier this summer and had reported interest from the likes of English Premier League club Everton and Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Yet there would be a return to South America for the striker as he accepted an offer the join Santos - but his time in Brazil has been somewhat underwhelming after he has made just one appearance so far.

A report in GlasgowLive has now revealed Morelos has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club if Santos are relegated from Serie A this season. With 14 games remaining in the campaign, Morelos and his side are sat in the relegation zone ahead of their home game with Vasco da Gama in two weeks time.

Rodgers keen on free agent following August departure

Celtic are interested in Serbian youngster Nemanja Jovic - according to reports in Spain.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old forward has been without a club since he left Partizan Belgrade at the end of August and is said to have rejected offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia over the last couple of weeks.