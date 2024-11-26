A Ranger star has explained the difficulties of adapting to the ‘hoof ball’ often seen in Scottish football.

The Scottish Premiership returned at the weekend, following the conclusion of the international break - it was a game week to forget for Hibs and Hearts fans. What else is happening around Scotland’s top division today?

A Rangers star has bemoaned the ‘long ball’ game played by teams in Scotland - meanwhile, an Aberdeen star has urged fans to remain calm after their strong start to the season.

Robin Propper brands Scottish Premiership teams ‘long ball’ merchants

Robin Propper has spoken on the teething troubles he has had since joining the Scottish Premiership - he noted the amount of teams that play a long ball game and that this is largely driven by the crowds.

Speaking with Dutch outlet VoetbaPrimeur, Propper said: “Despite my age I still have to get used to Scottish football. In the Eredivisie there is a lot of focus on tactics and footballing ability, everybody wants to build from the back.

“But over here the focus lies more on the end result. You are playing against opponents whose keeper hits the ball long upfield. Many Scottish teams want to get forward as soon as possible. They'll play long balls over the opposing defence to quickly get in on their goal.

“You also hear from the crowd that they want us to get the ball forward. But in Holland we'll maybe opt to play it wide, or even take time in possession. Sometimes there isn't the patience for us to do this over here.”

Graeme Shinnie urges fans to temper expectations ahead of Aberdeen title charge

Aberdeen have enjoyed a scintillating start to the season - they currently sit 2nd in the league table, just three points behind league leaders Celtic. Some onlookers have begun to believe that the Dons stand a chance of winning the title - though Graeme Shinnie wants fans to keep their expectations in check.

Speaking in a press conference, Shinnie said: “People will talk, it’s the way it goes. It’s a long season, people talk about title challenges in October and November - which is madness.

“It’s so early because within five games it can look very different if you get carried away. I know it’s not what people want to hear and it’s boring but things can change very quickly if you let yourself get carried away.

“In house, we are just focused on getting back to winning ways and letting the outside noise be as it is. There’ll always be the scrutiny of, ‘Can Aberdeen keep it up?’.

“That’s not something we can control and is natural in football. It’s up to us to carry that pressure, that’s what it’s like being at this club. Whether it was last season when we were underperforming or this season when we’re at the top end of the league. There is always pressure at clubs like this whatever you do.

“It’s about handling that and it’s also about controlling what we can do and not letting it affect us. We’ve had a great start to the season, we have to remember that and can’t let one defeat derail what we’re doing.”