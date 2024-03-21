Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the final months of the 2023/24 season now coming into view, clubs are starting to put plans in place for their summer transfer window spending.

There is still a lot of action to keep an eye on in the Scottish Premiership, especially with just one point currently separating title challengers Celtic and Rangers. Their fight for the trophy will also impact how well they can recruit on the transfer market, so let's dive into some of the latest links.

Rangers star accepts 'big money' move

A lot of talk has been surrounding Rangers star Borna Barišić and where he will move next, as he is now well into the final months of his contract at Ibrox. The left-back will leave Rangers at the end of the season and his next club seems to be decided.

According to Football Insider, Barišić has finally reached an agreement with Trabzonspor, who have been linked with the Croatia international for some time now. The report claims that he has 'agreed terms' with the Turkish outfit and has accepted a 'big money offer' to move to the Süper Lig.

Rangers 'have had no plans' to offer Barišić a new deal and are happy to green light his exit this summer.

Celtic given boost on failed transfer

A number of clubs had pretty quiet January transfer windows — some out of choice, some through being unable to land the deals on their winter shopping list. Celtic had their eyes set on long-term target Hugo Bueno, who is currently struggling for regular game time with Premier League outfit Wolves.

While the Hoops may have missed out on landing a deal for the left-back, a new report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Bueno arriving at Celtic Park 'is still possible' and a summer move could be on the cards instead. The 21-year-old is looking to secure more time on the pitch next season and is reportedly 'open to the experience of playing in Scotland'.