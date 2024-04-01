Scottish football made its return at the weekend - and it was an Easter holiday without a win for both Edinburgh clubs.

Hibs fell to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers and Hearts were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Tynecastle by Kilmarnock. What else is happening around the Scottish Premiership?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic star is looking forward to the prospect of squaring off with Lionel Messi on the international stage. Meanwhile, transfer rumours linking a Light Blues player away from the club have been dismissed as 'fake news'.

Alistair Johnston relishes Lionel Messi challenge

Alistair Johnston will represent Canada at the 2024 Copa America - and they are due to take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in their first game of the competition.

Speaking to Goal, Johnston said: "It’s exciting to have qualified and in the first match we’ve got Argentina which will be good. I hope Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!

"It is the opening game, the opening ceremony, so I think they are expecting Messi to put on a show which is why they have put it on as the first one. So, yeah, it is my job as a defender to hopefully quieten that down but we are ready for the 80,000 screaming his name. I have seen in the MLS how mental it is over there and I think it will be no different in Atlanta.

Ianis Hagi to Galatasaray rumours dismissed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been linked with a move away from Rangers ahead of the summer - however, it seems he will not be joining Galatasaray. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Emanuel Rosu, there are 'no talks between Hagi and Galatasaray at this point'.