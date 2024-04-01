Rangers transfer rumour branded false as Celtic star excited by meeting with Lionel Messi
Scottish football made its return at the weekend - and it was an Easter holiday without a win for both Edinburgh clubs.
Hibs fell to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers and Hearts were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Tynecastle by Kilmarnock. What else is happening around the Scottish Premiership?
A Celtic star is looking forward to the prospect of squaring off with Lionel Messi on the international stage. Meanwhile, transfer rumours linking a Light Blues player away from the club have been dismissed as 'fake news'.
Alistair Johnston relishes Lionel Messi challenge
Alistair Johnston will represent Canada at the 2024 Copa America - and they are due to take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in their first game of the competition.
Speaking to Goal, Johnston said: "It’s exciting to have qualified and in the first match we’ve got Argentina which will be good. I hope Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!
"It is the opening game, the opening ceremony, so I think they are expecting Messi to put on a show which is why they have put it on as the first one. So, yeah, it is my job as a defender to hopefully quieten that down but we are ready for the 80,000 screaming his name. I have seen in the MLS how mental it is over there and I think it will be no different in Atlanta.
Ianis Hagi to Galatasaray rumours dismissed
Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been linked with a move away from Rangers ahead of the summer - however, it seems he will not be joining Galatasaray. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Emanuel Rosu, there are 'no talks between Hagi and Galatasaray at this point'.
Rous's post on X reads: "Fake news. Galatasaray is in love with Ianis because of the Hagi connection but he was not bought by any club from Rangers as of now. Aksam's article is a few days old and quoting the 'Romanian media'. No talks between Hagi and Galatasaray at this point."