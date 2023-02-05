The 31-year-old, who joined from Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers last month on an 18-month deal, made his first appearance for the Rosey Posey in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Annan at New Dundas Park.

Illness had kept Murray out of Rose's previous two encounters at Annan and Dumbarton, but the striker did make his first start in what proved to be a disappointing afternoon for th Midlothian outfit in difficult conditions.

The Galabankies assumed the lead in the first minute from the penalty spot, Tommy Goss converting from 12 yards.

Callum Connolly's equaliser proved in vain for Rose. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

However, the hosts were level just five minutes later as Callum Connolly tapped in at the back post following a corner.

But Goss struck again for his second and what proved to be the winner midway through the first half following good work from Chris Johnston.

The defeat leaves Rose four points adrift off ninth-placed Albion Rovers.

"Zander worked his tail off," Horn said afterwards. "He's not been well so we knew he probably wasn't going to last the game but I thought it was important to get him in the team and get him some minutes under his belt. He showed glimpses of what he's capable off. He worked hard for the team and he's only going to get fitter and strong for being out there.

"We got off to a shocking start, losing a goal after a minute and you can't legislate for that. You plan all week and work on things and then we go 1-0 down after a minute. We got ourselves back in the game but then we gave away another cheap goal. In the first half I thought we were in the ascendancy and had them pushed back. It was tough in the second half going against the wind and up the slope but we kept on going.