Robbie Horn furious about red card but proud of performance as Bonnyrigg Rose go top of the league

Robbie Horn was not impressed with the red card shown to Callum Connolly but was proud of his team’s “professional performance” after an emphatic 3-0 win at East Fife which puts League 2 newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose top of the table after two games.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:44 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:46 pm

Neil Martyniuk’s penalty after Ross Gray was fouled in the box and Dean Brett’s curled finish with his left-foot after strong hold-up play by Kieran McGachie gave Rose a 2-0 lead at half time.

Kevin Smith, signed from East Fife in the summer, notched the third against his former club on the hour after being teed up by Martyniuk’s short free kick.

Rose finished the game with ten men when Connolly was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing minutes. Horn felt the midfielder was hard done by.

Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate Neil Martyniuk’s penalty puts them two up. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Most Popular

“I thought the first booking was very, very poor,” said the manager. “It’s just hit his hand. There’s nothing he can do. He’s going in to block a shot and it has hit his hand. I thought it was really soft.

“The second one probably is a yellow, but the first one has cost him.”

He added: “It was a really professional performance. It wasn’t easy out there. Conditions were very windy.

“I thought we probably dealt with the conditions better than they did. Clean sheet, goals as well – I’ve got to be happy with that.

Bonnyrigg Rose supporters celebrate after their team's victory sends them to the top of League 2. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“I was delighted with the team performance and the subs coming on and making an impact as well. Competition for places, as a manager, is what you want. It’s another good three points for us.”

Horn described the visiting support as “brilliant” and he added: “They followed us all of last season as well. When you’re being successful the numbers start to grow, so we just need to keep winning games of football and hopefully they’ll continue to follow us.”

Kevin Smith scores the third for Bonnyrigg Rose against his former club. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS
Robbie HornBonnyrigg RoseCallum ConnollyEast FifeLeague 2