Robbie Horn furious about red card but proud of performance as Bonnyrigg Rose go top of the league

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Martyniuk’s penalty after Ross Gray was fouled in the box and Dean Brett’s curled finish with his left-foot after strong hold-up play by Kieran McGachie gave Rose a 2-0 lead at half time.

Kevin Smith, signed from East Fife in the summer, notched the third against his former club on the hour after being teed up by Martyniuk’s short free kick.

Rose finished the game with ten men when Connolly was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing minutes. Horn felt the midfielder was hard done by.

Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate Neil Martyniuk’s penalty puts them two up. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought the first booking was very, very poor,” said the manager. “It’s just hit his hand. There’s nothing he can do. He’s going in to block a shot and it has hit his hand. I thought it was really soft.

“The second one probably is a yellow, but the first one has cost him.”

He added: “It was a really professional performance. It wasn’t easy out there. Conditions were very windy.

“I thought we probably dealt with the conditions better than they did. Clean sheet, goals as well – I’ve got to be happy with that.

Bonnyrigg Rose supporters celebrate after their team's victory sends them to the top of League 2. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“I was delighted with the team performance and the subs coming on and making an impact as well. Competition for places, as a manager, is what you want. It’s another good three points for us.”

Horn described the visiting support as “brilliant” and he added: “They followed us all of last season as well. When you’re being successful the numbers start to grow, so we just need to keep winning games of football and hopefully they’ll continue to follow us.”