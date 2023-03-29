The Rangers midfielder, who spent five years coming through the ranks at Boroughmuir Thistle, has been has been included in the senior squad for two April friendlies against Australia in London on 7 April and Costa Rica at Hampden Park four days later.

Watson is already a Scotland Under-19 international and has been capped at under-17, under-16 and under-15 level. She only turned 17 in January, but she has already won the SWPL1 title with Rangers and scored in the Champions League against Benfica in September, when she was 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is currently studying for four Highers and is part of the JD Performance School programme at Broughton High School, run former Hibs striker Keith Wright. “Emma has been a great role model,” Wright said in a Scottish FA video about Watson in January. “She wants to be a better player every single day. The whole school is very proud of her. The way she goes about her business is fantastic.”

Boroughmuir Thistle Tweeted: “Massive congratulations to former Boroughmuir Thistle player, Emma Watson, on her first call up to the Scotland national squad. We were very lucky to have her here for 5 years and this was always her dream! Well done Emma! Hard work pays off.”

Meanwhile, manager Pedro Martinez Losa has also called up Rangers captain Kathy Hill and London City Lionesses forward Sarah Ewens for the first time. Former Hibs defender Amy Muir, now at Glasgow City, and fellow defender Rachel McLauchlan, of Rangers, return to the squad. They will provide extra defensive cover in the absence of captain and centre-half Rachel Corsie who needs knee surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City). Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Kathryn Hill (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Emma Mukandi (Reading), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United). Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Samantha Kerr (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Emma Watson (Rangers), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid). Forwards: Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Sarah Ewens (London City Lionesses), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).