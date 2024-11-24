Scotland fans facing Greece ticket scramble as Tartan Army to be allocated 3500 for play-off first leg
Scotland fans are expected to face a huge scramble to purchase tickets for the Nations League play-off against Greece next March - with just 3500 briefs set to be made available for the first leg.
Steve Clarke’s side will take on the Greeks - 42nd in the FIFA world rankings- in a double-header as they bid to retain their place in the top tier of the competition. It follows the Scots third-placed finish in their A group after rounding off the campaign on seven points with victories against Croatia and Poland.
Scotland must now overcome the B level runner-up, with will the first leg scheduled to take place away on March 20 before a return to Hampden for the second leg three days later.
There’s already major interest amongst the Tartan Army to attend the showdown, with Scotland coming head-to-head with Greece for the first time since Euro 96 qualifying.
Greece slipped to a 3-0 defeat against England in the Nations League last week in front of a crowd of 60,664 at the Olympic Stadium, with the visitors receiving just 3500 tickets and the allocation was hugely over-subscribed.
It’s reported the Scottish FA will almost certainly receive the same number of tickets for the first leg of the play-off if, as it has been rumoured, the match will be hosted in the Athens Arena.
Greece boss Ivan Jovanovic admits he’s full of respect for what the Scots have achieved under opposite number Clarke, but is backing his side to emerge victorious and seal promotion to the A league.
The Serbian expects a tough encounter, admitting: “Scotland in recent years have been at a high level but we will be looking to qualify for Group A for the first time. Regardless of who we got in the draw, it was always going to be a tough game.”
