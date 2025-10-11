As the quest for the World Cup 2026 continues, next up for the Scots is Belarus at Hampden on Sunday evening.

Steve Clarke’s men displayed one of their most underwhelming performances for an hour against Greece and were inevitably punished for the lack of tempo, when Konstantinos Tsimikas scored for the visitors.

However, a quick reply from Ryan Christie, followed by Lewis Ferguson’s first goal for his country brought Hampden Park to life. A last minute Lyndon Dykes goal sealed all three points for Scotland, as he capitalised on a howler from the Greek goalkeeper.

Despite being on the scoresheet, Christie and Ferguson also got booked in the game and are now suspended for the Belarus fixture. To add to this, Aaron Hickey went off with a muscle injury and is now a serious doubt for Sunday’s game.

Taking injuries, suspensions and tactical changes into account, here’s how we think Scotland will set up against the Belarusians:

1 . GK - Angus Gunn Despite not featuring at all this season for Nottingham Forest, he hasn't put a foot wrong so far this campaign. His world-class save from Konstantinos Karetsas' late effort was just important as the goals at the other end. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - Anthony Ralston Whether the injury to Hickey is serious or not, there's no point in further risking it. Ralston was solid when coming off the bench for the Brentford man on Thursday and should be given the nod to start. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - John Souttar Despite being out of form at club level, the defender has been a standout performer so far in a Scotland team that's conceded just one goal. He appears to be Clarke's first choice centre back at the moment. | SNS Group Photo Sales