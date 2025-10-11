Scotland predicted XI vs Belarus: suspension replacements unveiled as five changes expected from Greece smash and grab

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

Steve Clarke will have to make several changes to the side that won on Thursday night

As the quest for the World Cup 2026 continues, next up for the Scots is Belarus at Hampden on Sunday evening.

Steve Clarke’s men displayed one of their most underwhelming performances for an hour against Greece and were inevitably punished for the lack of tempo, when Konstantinos Tsimikas scored for the visitors.

However, a quick reply from Ryan Christie, followed by Lewis Ferguson’s first goal for his country brought Hampden Park to life. A last minute Lyndon Dykes goal sealed all three points for Scotland, as he capitalised on a howler from the Greek goalkeeper.

Despite being on the scoresheet, Christie and Ferguson also got booked in the game and are now suspended for the Belarus fixture. To add to this, Aaron Hickey went off with a muscle injury and is now a serious doubt for Sunday’s game.

Taking injuries, suspensions and tactical changes into account, here’s how we think Scotland will set up against the Belarusians:

Despite not featuring at all this season for Nottingham Forest, he hasn't put a foot wrong so far this campaign. His world-class save from Konstantinos Karetsas' late effort was just important as the goals at the other end.

1. GK - Angus Gunn

Despite not featuring at all this season for Nottingham Forest, he hasn't put a foot wrong so far this campaign. His world-class save from Konstantinos Karetsas' late effort was just important as the goals at the other end. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Whether the injury to Hickey is serious or not, there's no point in further risking it. Ralston was solid when coming off the bench for the Brentford man on Thursday and should be given the nod to start.

2. RB - Anthony Ralston

Whether the injury to Hickey is serious or not, there's no point in further risking it. Ralston was solid when coming off the bench for the Brentford man on Thursday and should be given the nod to start. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Despite being out of form at club level, the defender has been a standout performer so far in a Scotland team that's conceded just one goal. He appears to be Clarke's first choice centre back at the moment.

3. CB - John Souttar

Despite being out of form at club level, the defender has been a standout performer so far in a Scotland team that's conceded just one goal. He appears to be Clarke's first choice centre back at the moment. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Last month, Grant Hanley had a superb game against Denmark and the Dinamo Zagreb man replaced him for the Belarus away. It worked then, so we expect Clarke to make the exact same change on Sunday.

4. CB - Scott McKenna

Last month, Grant Hanley had a superb game against Denmark and the Dinamo Zagreb man replaced him for the Belarus away. It worked then, so we expect Clarke to make the exact same change on Sunday. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSteve ClarkeBelarusHampden Park
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice