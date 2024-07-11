The star is a hero at Hibs | SNS Group

The latest transfer headlines in and around the Scottish Premiership.

Plenty of deals have already been agreed this summer and there is still a lot to be expected this summer transfer window.

Almost all the Scottish Premiership clubs have come flying out the blocks to get business started, except for Celtic, who are taking a more cautious approach.

There’s plenty of time left for teams to sign new talent and finalise sales, so let’s take a look at some of the latest stories doing the rounds on the transfer rumour mill.

Ex-Rangers star tips midfielder to be ‘great signing’

Rangers have wasted no time getting stuck into the transfer action and strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. There are still deals to be done though and former Ibrox star Derek Ferguson has highlighted a midfielder who he believes would be the perfect fit for his old side.

During Scotland’s Euro 2024 run, Ferguson discussed Steve Clarke’s squad and highlighted Kenny McLean of Norwich City as one of the most influential players on the roster.

“Personally I think he’d be a great signing, the reason being I spoke to a couple of Scotland players just before they headed out to the Euros and asked them a question: ‘Who’s the best player in the squad?’ Kenny McLean came up from the two boys right away,” he told Ibrox News.

“So in this day and age, he’s a fit boy, he’s had a tremendous season last year in the Championship with Norwich, he’s Player of the Year, he starts all the way up there. We’re led to believe he’s got an inkling towards Rangers so they all say, he’s a Rangers man. I think that helps.”

Accies star rejected ‘lucrative’ offers

Former Hibs forward Oli Shaw has started the next chapter in his career after moving to Hamilton Academical, following their promotion back up to the Championship. Manager John Rankin described his new signing as a ‘talisman’ and has reflected on Shaw’s decision to choose the Accies over other clubs, who may have offered him more money.

“We put a lot of work into that in the summer to try and get Oli over the line and, to be fair to Oli, he had more lucrative offers elsewhere, but wanted to come and play football. We wanted someone like him, who would commit to the club for a long time, hence the three-year contract,” Rankin said (via Lanarkshire Live).

“It’s really pleasing for us that we’ve got someone of that calibre at the football club, who has been in the Championship before, who has won the league before — but not only that, the athleticism and the professionalism he brings, so I’m thrilled to get him.”

Shaw joins the Accies after a short stint with Barnsley, who he joined following an exit from Kilmarnock.