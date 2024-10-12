Scotland starting XI vs Croatia: Liverpool starlet handed first senior start as Craig Gordon earns cap No.76
Steve Clarke has named his Scotland starting XI and substitutes to face Croatia in their latest UEFA Nations League clash at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on Saturday.
The depleted Scots are seeking to end their long 14-game winless streak stretching a full calendar year. Clarke’s side lost their opening Group A1 matches so far against Poland and Portugal last month, while the hosts have three points on the board and are still eyeing a place in the knockout phase of the competition.
A spiralling decline in confidence and numerous injury issues have meant Scotland have looked a shadow of their former selves over the past 12 months, but Clarke will hope his men can end a barren run of form with a much-needed victory on their travels.
Loading....
“Not winning games, it’s horrible. But I have to try and look at the big picture. I’m not saying we’re using this campaign to prepare for the next qualifying campaign. But there is an element of that where we can use these matches to try and prepare ourselves.
“Because the ultimate aim for me, I’ve already spoken about it, is I would love to go to a World Cup with my country. And that’s the challenge that I’m focused on.
“When you have so many injuries, there are opportunities for other players. If they’re given that opportunity, it’s down to them to grab that chance with both hands.”
Scotland line-up:
Craig Gordon; Anthony Ralston, Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Andy Robertson; Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour; Scott McTominay, Ben Doak, Ryan Christie; Lyndon Dykes.
SUBS: Jon McCracken (GK), Robby McCrorie (GK), Che Adams, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving, Ryan Porteous, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Morgan, Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Gauld, Nicky Devlin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.