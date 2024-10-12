Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke during a Scotland MD-1 training session | SNS Group

Scotland’s confirmed starting XI for Nations League clash against Croatia at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland starting XI and substitutes to face Croatia in their latest UEFA Nations League clash at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on Saturday.

The depleted Scots are seeking to end their long 14-game winless streak stretching a full calendar year. Clarke’s side lost their opening Group A1 matches so far against Poland and Portugal last month, while the hosts have three points on the board and are still eyeing a place in the knockout phase of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spiralling decline in confidence and numerous injury issues have meant Scotland have looked a shadow of their former selves over the past 12 months, but Clarke will hope his men can end a barren run of form with a much-needed victory on their travels.

Loading....

What has head coach, Steve Clarke said?

“Not winning games, it’s horrible. But I have to try and look at the big picture. I’m not saying we’re using this campaign to prepare for the next qualifying ­campaign. But there is an element of that where we can use these matches to try and ­prepare ourselves.

“Because the ultimate aim for me, I’ve already spoken about it, is I would love to go to a World Cup with my country. And that’s the challenge that I’m focused on.

“When you have so many injuries, there are opportunities for other players. If they’re given that opportunity, it’s down to them to grab that chance with both hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland line-up:

Craig Gordon; Anthony Ralston, Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Andy Robertson; Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour; Scott McTominay, Ben Doak, Ryan Christie; Lyndon Dykes.

SUBS: Jon McCracken (GK), Robby McCrorie (GK), Che Adams, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving, Ryan Porteous, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Morgan, Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Gauld, Nicky Devlin.