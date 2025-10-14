The Scots scored in the last minute to secure the point in what was a feisty afternoon in Azerbaijan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six goals, fourteen yellows, three reds and one full time mass brawl broke out in a match that could be described as the battle of Baku.

Unsurprisingly, Scot Gemmill made no changes from the Gibraltar rout as Scotland aimed to make it two wins from two after their poor start to the campaign. However, the Scots had no such fast start in Baku as Khayal Aliyev, who was a thorn in the side of the defence all afternoon, opened his body up to curl the ball past Ruairidh Adams in the sixth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the young Scots never panicked and got their just reward for a prolonged period of pressure when Emilio Lawrence struck the ball past Salim Mashimov in the Azerbaijan goal. The Man City winger thought he’d netted for the fourth time in two games, however replays showed the ball actually hit off captain, David Watson’s back for his first goal at this level. The Scots then scored again just before half time when Luke Graham headed home from a Watson corner to give them a 2-1 lead at the break.

If the first half started badly, the second was even worse. After a poor pass-back from Scotland defender, Jeremiah Mullen he chased down Aliyev who went down after a slight shirt pull. Scotland players were claiming for the Azerbaijan striker to be sent off for diving having already been booked, however, remarkably it was Mullen that saw red despite the minimal contact.

To make matters worse, from the resulting free-kick the referee gave a penalty after the ball struck Dire Medube's elbow, even though replays showed that his arms were by his side. Aliyez converted from the spot to equalise. As Scotland pushed for the winner despite being down to 10-men, Azerbaijan struck on the counter when Adams was helpless yet again from a deflected Shahin Ibrahimov effort.

As the tackles continued to fly in, Scotland kept knocking on the door for an equaliser and were rewarded when substitute, Samuel Cleall-Harding headed home from a Kristi Montgomery cross. After the goal, ugly scenes ensued, as Dire Medube received a second yellow for celebrating in the face of an Azerbaijan player. When the referee blew the final whistle, several players from both sides were held back from one another including Scotland’s Colby Donovan and David Watson. In all the commotion, Aliyev became the third player to be sent off in the match, so he will now miss Azerbaijan’s next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventful draw means Scotland remain fourth in Euro 2027 qualification group B. Scot Gemmill’s youngsters will play Gibraltar and Bulgaria next month, with two of their starting XI suspended.

How Scotland lined-up against Azerbaijan

Scotland XI: Ruairidh Adams, Matthew Anderson, Colby Donovan, Luke Graham, Dire Mebude, James Wilson, Emilio Lawrence, David Watson, Kristi Montgomery, Kyle Ure, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Subs: Liam McFarlane (GK), Rory Mahady (GK), Ben McPherson, Macaulay Tait, Ryan One, Rudi Molotnikov, Sam Cleall-Harding, Findlay Curtis, Miller Thomson.