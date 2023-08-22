News you can trust since 1873
Scotland vs England in Europe: ‘Battle of Britain’ record ahead of Hibs vs Aston Villa - gallery

Rangers vs Liverpool was the last ‘Battle of Britain’ fixture to take place in European competitions

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Hibs will soon be welcoming Aston Villa to Easter Road as they reached the Europa Conference League play-offs after beating FC Luzern 5-2 on aggregate. Their home fixture saw a triumphant 3-1 victory before they were able to hold on to a 2-2 draw to reach the final round of qualifying matches before the tournament proper kicks-off in a few weeks time.

Returning to Easter Road will be a familiar face as Hibs welcome back Aston Villa’s captain John McGinn. The Scotland international left the Edinburgh side in 2018 after a three-year stint and has said he will not be celebrating if he scores: “It’s my job to let the team know they will be in for a game as soon as that whistle blows. It’ll be frantic, frenetic, physical. I’ll be making the boys aware that we need to respect Hibs fully.”

Hibs vs Aston Villa is the latest in a long line of battles between Scottish and English sides in European competitions and as the teams make their final preparations ahead of the upcoming clash, here are previous meetings between Premier League sides and Scottish Premiership clubs.

Champions League group stage 2022/23

1. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Champions League group stage 2022/23

Champions League group stage 2022/23

2. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Champions League group stage 2022/23

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

3. Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (AET)

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

4. Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

