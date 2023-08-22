Hibs will soon be welcoming Aston Villa to Easter Road as they reached the Europa Conference League play-offs after beating FC Luzern 5-2 on aggregate. Their home fixture saw a triumphant 3-1 victory before they were able to hold on to a 2-2 draw to reach the final round of qualifying matches before the tournament proper kicks-off in a few weeks time.

Returning to Easter Road will be a familiar face as Hibs welcome back Aston Villa’s captain John McGinn. The Scotland international left the Edinburgh side in 2018 after a three-year stint and has said he will not be celebrating if he scores: “It’s my job to let the team know they will be in for a game as soon as that whistle blows. It’ll be frantic, frenetic, physical. I’ll be making the boys aware that we need to respect Hibs fully.”

Hibs vs Aston Villa is the latest in a long line of battles between Scottish and English sides in European competitions and as the teams make their final preparations ahead of the upcoming clash, here are previous meetings between Premier League sides and Scottish Premiership clubs.

