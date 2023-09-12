McGinn and McTominay will prepare to star once again for Scotland

England are travelling up to Hampden Park to take part in the Anniversary Heritage fixture this evening. While technically a friendly, Scotland will be hopeful of one-upping their auld enemy as we are reminded of centuries worth of rivalry.

The Three Lions come into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw against the Ukraine. Scotland, however, most recently produced yet another dominant Euros qualifying display as they beat Cyprus 3-0. Former Hibs defender Ryan Proteus enjoyed scoring his first ever international goal as he scored his side’s second goal before fellow ex-Hibee John McGinn also added his name to the scorecard.

There will also be extra fuel in the fire as Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate set about negotiating who will be able to claim Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes. The 25-year-old has made noise about switching his allegiance to play for Scotland but the Tartan Army boss insists he will not be the one doing the chasing.

As England and Scotland take a break from their European qualifying campaigns, here is Edinburgh News’ predicted starting XI for the Heritage Anniversay match.

1 . GK - Angus Gunn Yet another clean sheet against Cyprus should keep him in the starting XI unless Steve Clarke opts to go with Hrarts’s stopper Zander Clark for the friendly match Photo Sales

2 . RWB - Aaron Hickey Despite playing out of his usual position, Hickey has continued to impress as right-wing-back and will hope to do so once again against England Photo Sales

3 . LWB - Andy Robertson Of course - no Scotland starting XI would look right without Liverpool’s Robertson leading the team out. Photo Sales