Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs and Hearts will soon be back in action after watching their Scottish Premiership rivals tackle Europe. Celtic and Rangers were able to achieve draws against Atletico Madrid and Sparta Prague respectively while Aberdeen suffered a controversial 3-2 defeat to PAOK in the European Conference League.

Following the Pittodrie loss, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has claimed the referee kicked his own dressing room door down, suggesting he could have been aware of the ‘mistakes’ he made pertaining to two potential penalty decisions, both of which disadvantaged the Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Aberdeen must now look ahead to this weekend’s clash where they will face Kilmarnock away. Hibs and Hearts, on the other hand, will swap last weekend’s opponents around as Easter Road welcomes Celtic and the Jambos travel through to Ibrox.

Here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Premiership rivals...

SPL and PL teams to pool talent

Burnley owners ALK Capital are in talks with Dundee over proposals to make the Scottish Premiership side a feeder club (Mail). If the deal goes through, it would see Burnley secure first refusal on Dundee’s best players while also seeing Burnley’s most talented youngsters head north of the border to gain valuable first team experience. The Clarets winger Marcel Lewis is already on loan at Dundee until January.

Sources have indicated Burnley’s American owners have shown an interest in a possible financial investment into the Dens Park outfit with a view to securing a stake in the club - but such an agreement have been described as premature from figures close to the ongoing talks.

Premier League giants eye up Scotland Euros star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are considering a move for Manchester United’s Scotland international Scott McTominay, 26 (90min). Newcastle are looking at an initial loan to cover the suspended Sandro Tonali - their most expensive summer signing.

It is understood that a central defender, another forward and a ‘number ten’ are among the positions being considered by the Magpies ahead of the January transfer window but now a new deep-lying midfielder is on the top of their wish-list. While Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is on the cards, 90min has understood the Scottish international Scott McTominay, who has a price tag close to £40m, is also on a list.

The Euros qualifying hero, however, is in no hurry to leave Manchester United.

Ex-Rangers star breaks managerial silence

The Ex-Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has admitted he “did not always get every decision right” after being sacked by the English League One club Bristol Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad