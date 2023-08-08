Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue their summer transfer business.

There is a little under a month remaining in the summer transfer window and clubs across Scotland will have to think about getting their business done sooner rather than later.

Hearts and Hibs have both been active in the window so far as they look to strengthen their respective squads for their 2023/24 seasons. Meanwhile, the likes of Celtic and Rangers are also busy getting deals over the line along with the other Scottish top flight clubs. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 8:

Celtic target £3m Starfelt replacement

Gustaf Lagerbielke is the subject of Celtic transfer interest as the Hoops look to land a Carl Starfelt replacement. The Swedish defender currently with Elfsborg has been capped by his national team after form found in the Allsvenskan. A ‘record bid’ offer in the region of 40SEK (£3m) has been tabled by Celtic. (Daily Record via Expressen)

Rangers boss issues warning to new signing

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes Jose Cifuentes has all the attributes to be a massive success at Ibrox, but warned the Ecuadorian that it is not a ‘gimme’ to walk into his starting XI. Cifuentes became Rangers’ tenth signing of a busy transfer window when he completed his seven-figure move from MLS outfit LAFC. The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premiership opener, a 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock, and it remains to be seen if he will force his way into the reckoning for the first leg of Rangers’ Champions League qualifier against Servette in Glasgow on Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Ross County boss says Dhanda is staying in Dingwall

Malky Mackay insists Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County before the transfer deadline later this month. The midfielder was among County’s leading performers last season, playing a leading role in the Dingwall side’s run to Premiership survival. He ended his first season in Scotland with six goals and nine assists, having made the switch from Swansea City last summer. (Press & Journal)

Scotland international opens talks with Premier League club