Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue to go about their summer window business.

The second round of Scottish Premiership fixtures kicks off today as Rangers host Livingston, Dundee travel to St Mirren and Ross County welcome St Johnstone.

Hearts and Hibs are in action tomorrow with the Jambos taking on Kilmarnock at Tynecastle and Hibs making the trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell while Aberdeen and Celtic will face off at Pittodrie. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get deals over the line.

Celtic are closing in on the signing of a new centre back following Carl Starfelt’s departure earlier this week while a Rangers player is said to be a potential target for Manchester United. Elsewhere, Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of an internationally capped full back. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 12:

Celtic ‘thrash out’ £3m fee for defender

Celtic are poised to clinch a £3million swoop for Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke. Hoops chiefs last night thrashed out the fee with Elfsborg and the 23-year-old is expected to travel to Glasgow in the coming days for a medical. (The Scottish Sun)

Rangers star linked with Man Utd

Manchester United have a ‘significant interest’ in signing goalkeeper Robby McCrorie from the Ibrox club. The 25 year old has apparently made it clear he is not keen to remain with the Glasgow side if it means spending another season sitting on the bench - although a spot in the starting line up at Old Trafford seems even more unlikely especially after the £44 million signing of Inter stopper Andre Onana this window. (GlasgowWorld)

Aberdeen confirm signing of international full back