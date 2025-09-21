Spartans go down but stay top of the pile
Former Edinburgh City striker Ryan Shanley edged the visitors in front at the Vanloq Community Stadium in the 16th minute before goalkeeper Paddy Martin was adjudged to have fouled his opponent in the box and the Binos doubled their lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time through Ross Cunningham.
Christopher Eadie made it three less than a minute after the restart and although Ayrton Sonkur's header reduced the deficit in the 78th minute, it was too little, too late for Dougie Samuel's men.
Spartans remain top of League Two, however, as nearest challengers East Kilbride drew 1-1 with Dumbarton.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh City went down 2-1 at Clyde.
James Hilton netted against his former club to put the hosts ahead but James Service's header restored parity before the break.
Scott Williamson won it for Clyde ten minutes from time.