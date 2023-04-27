The Spartans striker spent the second half of last season on loan from East Fife to Bonnyrigg Rose and played his part as Robbie Horn’s men surged to the title before winning two-leg ties against Fraserburgh and then Cowdenbeath to earn a place in the SPFL.

There won’t be many players, if any at all, who have managed to do that in consecutive seasons with different clubs and Brown hasn’t been shy about letting his teammates know about it. It’s banter, of course. All part of the strong bond in the changing room which, according to Brown, has played a huge part in Spartans’ success this year. It’s one of the reasons he is confident about the two-leg play-off coming up against Highland League champions Brechin City.

The 25-year-old is in the unique position of being able to compare and contrast what Bonnyrigg did last season with what Spartans are aiming to emulate over the next few weeks. Some aspects of the winning formula have simply been copied, he says. What worked at New Dundas Park, has also worked at Ainslie Park.

Spartans striker Sean Brown is hoping to copy what he achieved on loan at Bonnyrigg Rose last season. Picture: Mark Brown / SFC

“I think Bonnyrigg had a more experienced squad than we have,” says Brown. “When I went in they had been together something like five or six years under Robbie Horn. They were really close. I had been on loan at Spartans for the first half of the season and you could tell the difference. It was experience, yes, but also that bond between them.

“That’s what we have tried to replicate at Spartans. But we have managed to gel and became almost like a Bonnyrigg. We have been going out all of the time. Maybe that’s what it is, going on team nights out to win the Lowland League. I think we have benefited hugely from team spirit this year.

“Obviously last season Spartans didn’t do as well as they thought they would. A few boys were signed, myself included, and it maybe took a wee while to gel. But the gaffer is always talking about sacrificing me for we. We have a tight knit changing room. Even if boys are not playing and are coming on, everyone knows their job and contributes. If you come off the bench, you give 100 per cent.

“We’re like a family. We adore each other. We love each other. We go out together all the time. I think that’s what has brought us success, that closeness as a group. And we must be half decent footballers as well!”

Spartans had a difficult fixture list to negotiate at the start of the season, playing most of the top six teams very early on. But Dougie Samuel’s men picked up enough points to stay in touch with the early pace setters, then picked speed from mid November. “We found real continuity and very good form,” says Brown. “We have looked unstoppable since Christmas.”

Camaraderie off the pitch has been one major factor. Resilience on the pitch has been another. “Bonnyrigg were experienced and knew exactly what they were doing,” says Brown. “To win the Lowland League you can’t play pretty football all the time. I think the gaffer saw some of that at Bonnyrigg and tried to implement it here as well. In lots of games we have dug in and won 1-0. That’s the results and performances that win you leagues.

“When I was at Bonnyrigg we won most games, but it wasn’t like we played free-flowing football all the time. It was an experienced group of boys who knew their jobs and they were good at grinding out results. We’ve had that at Spartans this year, but we’ve got a bit of both. We’ve got strong athletes and gritty players who can do the dirty work. We’ve also got good footballing ability in the squad and it has all come together, especially in the last five or six months.”

Brown has played in League Two for East Stirling and East Fife, and cherishes the memory of last season’s play-off success at Bonnyrigg. But he probably has a closer connection to his current Spartans teammates, so if the north Edinburgh club can see off Brechin and then Albion Rovers, Elgin or, indeed, Bonnyrigg in the play-offs it would be extra special.

Sean Brown celebrates winning the Lowland league title with teammates Jordan Tapping and Kevin Waugh. Picture: Mark Brown / SFC

“The circumstances were different last year,” he explains. “I came in late and only got part of the season, but this season at Spartans has been brilliant. I’m really good mates with a lot of the boys. Winning the league feels more special this year. The changing room celebrations … it was incredible in there.

“To win one league title in your life is great. A lot of people don’t do that. So for me to win two in a row, and I’m still a young boy, is amazing. I’m delighted. When everyone is celebrating together, more than 20 boys, it does feel much better than any individual award. But I’ve told the boys about the feeling of completing the next step. I’ll never forget winning that game for Bonnyrigg at Cowdenbeath or even at Fraserburgh in the previous pay-off round.

“All I can say is that when you do get through the play-offs and secure promotion the hard way, the feeling is indescribable. It’s the best feeling I’ve had in football by a mile.”

Do it again with Spartans and it will feel even better.

Bonnyrigg's Sean Brown and Callum Connolly are all smiles after their 3-1 victory over Fraserburgh at New Dundas Park in the play-offs in April last year. Picture: Bruce White / SNS

Sean Brown in action against Celtic B. Picture: Mark Brown / SFC