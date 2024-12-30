Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest news in Scottish football as we approach the final days of 2024.

The Scottish Premiership has played out its final games of 2024, leaving room for anticipation ahead of a new year. The January transfer will also open for business in just a matter of days, allowing clubs to strengthen their sides with new appointments and potential cash sales.

Hearts fans’ frustrations continue to grow after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Ross County in their final match of the year. Fans are now planning a protest in January with relegation very much a real threat for them this season.

Meanwhile, Hibs continue to move through the gears and are enjoying a strong run of form. After accompanying the Jambos at the bottom of the table, Hibs are now seventh in the table and have won five of their last six fixtures.

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2024, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines in Scottish football.

SPFL manager new role ‘all but done’

Michael Tidser is on the verge of completing a move up to the Championship from his current role as player-manager of Kelty Hearts. The 34-year-old has been targeted by Dunfermline Athletic as their replacement for the recently axed James McPake.

After a ‘challenging’ start to their season, the Pars sacked both McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay just before Christmas, as the side sit second from bottom in the Championship. Dunfermline have recorded 11 losses from their 19 games so far this season and now ‘permission has been granted’ for the appointment of Tidser.

According to The Courier, a deal is ‘all but done’ with the current Kelty Hearts man, who took charge of his current club in April 2023, after signing from Falkirk as a player three years prior.

Tidser started his career at Celtic as a youth player before being released at U19 level. He went on to play for Greenock Morton on two occasions, as well as Rotherham United, Ross County and Oldham Athletic.

Ex-Celtic star announced by Championship side

Former Celtic favourite Barry Robson has returned to managerial duties after being appointed the new manager of Raith Rovers. The club have announced their third manager of the season following the dismissal of Ian Murray, and Neill Collins’ decision to leave to join USL side Sacramento Republic.

Robson returns to Scottish Football action after his previous dismissal from Aberdeen back in January. The 46-year-old was sacked by the Dons after a tough run of form and he has been out of a position for almost 11 months.

Raith Rovers wrote in their announcement on X: “Barry is our new manager, joining on a two and a half year deal. His experience as a player and coach, as well as his passion and vision for success, set him apart from a strong list of candidates.”