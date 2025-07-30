St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has said he is already searching the transfer market for a Uche Ikpeazu replacement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has reportedly turned down a new deal at St Johnstone that would see his release clause removed, meaning it can now be triggered any time before the summer window closes.

This means the Perth Saints could be in the market for a new forward before Ikpeazu leaves the club due to Valakari wanting to cover his options in case a deal occurs, as it would leave him short on numbers in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old striker has been reduced to cameos off the bench in the Premier Sports Cup and could see himself fall further down the pecking order at the Scottish Championship side.

‘All the power is in Ikpeazu’s hands’

Speaking on the topic of Ikpeazu’s future at The Saints, Valakari said: “I have my club and my team to protect. We need to look at replacements because we don’t know what will happen with him.

“All the power is in Uche’s hands. As I have said, he has been training very well and is a good team-mate.

“He says he is a St Johnstone player and wants to play for the club. I believe him. But he understands the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will need to get somebody in to replace him’

On looking in the transfer market for a striker to replace the former Hearts striker before he leaves the club, the St Johnstone boss said: “Of course, we have to look at a replacement at the same time. Maybe we will need to get somebody in. We can’t just wait.

“That’s the risk for Uche – maybe there will be more competition here and it will be even more difficult for him to get a game. As long as you are not clear that you are going to be here, we need to look at other ways.

“You can’t have it all – that the team is built around you, but you still have the power to walk out.

“Knowing how football works, at the end of the window, there will be clubs who will need a striker, and if they can get a good, free one, they will go for it. Nobody can say that isn’t the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St Johnstone number nine played for Hearts for two years between 2018 and 2020. He made 40 appearances for The Jambos, scoring five goals before a move to Wycombe Wanderers.

Ikpeazu then returned to Scotland with St Johnstone in 2024 to link up with his former boss at Hearts, Craig Levein, who was later sacked in September 2024.

Your next Hearts read: Pierre Landry Kabore preparing for a Hearts debut against Aberdeen - transfer latest from Riccarton