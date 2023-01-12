Cuikie skipper Aaron Somerville doesn't plan on retiring just yet

Stevie McLeish’s side do have two games in hand on the Prestonfield outfit, who have set the pace so far under Gordon Herd’s stewardship.

Striker Somerville, who reached a landmark 100 goals for the club in November, says the next two months are crucial. With three home matches coming up, starting with Sauchie on Saturday, they are eager to build some momentum.

“Linlithgow have put themselves on the pedestal to be caught. It’s no mean feat because they are a decent side,” said Somerville.

“Linlithgow aren’t there to be feared, I’ve always felt during my time at Penicuik that we’ve been their bogey team, they have struggled against us, but in saying that the last two times we have played them we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“They have set the pace for the league so far so it’s up to everyone else to catch them. We have three home games coming up and if we are looking to push towards catching Linlithgow, we need to start taking points and wins. The rest of this month and February is going to be pretty big for us.”

Somerville turns 36 in March but still feels he has a lot to offer and doesn’t plan on hanging up his boots anytime soon.

He added: “At this stage in my career it is just about enjoying it, the less time you have left playing the more every game becomes more enjoyable. It’s always been about enjoying every game as it comes, that’s why I am still playing and that’s why I am still at Penicuik.

“My work life balance is difficult at times but football is very much my distraction; it’s my outlet, so as long as I am still enjoying it, and I am fit and healthy, and the club still wants me, then I will be there.”

