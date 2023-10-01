The impressive Hearts and Hibs attendances compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and other Premiership rivals
How do the average home attendances of Hearts and Hibs compare to their league rivals?
All focus has quickly turned towards next weekend’s Edinburgh derby as Hearts and Hibs meet for the first time this season.
After challenging starts to the campaign, both sides are starting to show signs of life and there is already plenty of anticipation ahead of what should be an intriguing contest at Tynecastle. As usual, both sets of supporters will be certain to get behind their own side and create the sort of atmosphere that has become famous when the two clubs have met throughout the years.
Both Hearts and Hibs supporters have already shown the level of their dedication and support throughout the opening two months of the season after following their clubs at home and abroad, with the average attendances at Tynecastle and Easter Road ranking among the highest in the Premiership - but how do both clubs compare to their league rivals?