News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The Rangers and Celtic players out of contract who could be available to Hearts and Hibs

Hearts and Hibs could hope to entice several Glaswegian stars east for next season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

The ongoing international break has provided the likes of Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery which plenty of time to assess their squads ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

While Naismith was able to enjoy his first transfer window as Jambos boss during the summer, the start of 2024 will be Montgomery's first opportunity to make his mark in the Scottish markets.

Several stars of the Edinburgh clubs will be facing contract discussions in the coming months as they look to secure their positions ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, they may be in battle with their Glaswegian counterparts who may soon come available for the Jambos and Hibees.

Here are all the Rangers and Celtic stars whose contracts are currently set to end in May 2024...

The ex-England number one will be 37 when his contract runs out at Celtic and could look to head East of Glasgow.

1. Joe Hart - £1.5 million

The ex-England number one will be 37 when his contract runs out at Celtic and could look to head East of Glasgow.

Photo Sales
The 31-year-old keeper could return to Hibs following a six year spell with the Hoops

2. Scott Bain - £350,000

The 31-year-old keeper could return to Hibs following a six year spell with the Hoops

Photo Sales
Turnbull, 24, is out of contract next summer. His career as a midfielder began at Motherwell but he has been with the Hoops since 2020.

3. David Turnball - £3.5 million

Turnbull, 24, is out of contract next summer. His career as a midfielder began at Motherwell but he has been with the Hoops since 2020.

Photo Sales
The Rangers centre-back will be available from next May. The 35-year-old Nigerian has only played two fixtures in the Scottish Premiership since returning to Ibrox this season.

4. Leon Balogun - £250,000

The Rangers centre-back will be available from next May. The 35-year-old Nigerian has only played two fixtures in the Scottish Premiership since returning to Ibrox this season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RangersCelticHibsEdinburgh