Hearts and Hibs could hope to entice several Glaswegian stars east for next season

The ongoing international break has provided the likes of Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery which plenty of time to assess their squads ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

While Naismith was able to enjoy his first transfer window as Jambos boss during the summer, the start of 2024 will be Montgomery's first opportunity to make his mark in the Scottish markets.

Several stars of the Edinburgh clubs will be facing contract discussions in the coming months as they look to secure their positions ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, they may be in battle with their Glaswegian counterparts who may soon come available for the Jambos and Hibees.

Here are all the Rangers and Celtic stars whose contracts are currently set to end in May 2024...

1 . Joe Hart - £1.5 million The ex-England number one will be 37 when his contract runs out at Celtic and could look to head East of Glasgow. Photo Sales

2 . Scott Bain - £350,000 The 31-year-old keeper could return to Hibs following a six year spell with the Hoops Photo Sales

3 . David Turnball - £3.5 million Turnbull, 24, is out of contract next summer. His career as a midfielder began at Motherwell but he has been with the Hoops since 2020. Photo Sales

4 . Leon Balogun - £250,000 The Rangers centre-back will be available from next May. The 35-year-old Nigerian has only played two fixtures in the Scottish Premiership since returning to Ibrox this season. Photo Sales