The Rangers and Celtic players out of contract who could be available to Hearts and Hibs
Hearts and Hibs could hope to entice several Glaswegian stars east for next season
The ongoing international break has provided the likes of Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery which plenty of time to assess their squads ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.
While Naismith was able to enjoy his first transfer window as Jambos boss during the summer, the start of 2024 will be Montgomery's first opportunity to make his mark in the Scottish markets.
Several stars of the Edinburgh clubs will be facing contract discussions in the coming months as they look to secure their positions ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, they may be in battle with their Glaswegian counterparts who may soon come available for the Jambos and Hibees.