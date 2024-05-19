The stats experts Premiership team of the season - including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th May 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 20:03 BST

Which Premiership stars have made it into a team of the season compiled by the stats experts at WhoScored?

The Premiership season came to a close on Sunday afternoon as Hearts and Hibs discovered their final league positions after nine months of contrasting emotions for the Edinburgh rivals.

Hearts ended their campaign on Saturday with a thrilling six-goal draw against Rangers as Tynecastle celebrated an immediate return to European football with a third placed finish that left Steven Naismith’s side to be best of the rest behind the Glasgow rivals. There was something fitting about a disappointing season for Hibs coming to a close with an underwhelming 1-1 draw at a Livingston side that are already planning for life in the Championship next season.

With the league fixtures now complete, we have utilised the average match ratings from stats experts WhoScored to see which players from around the Premiership make it into a team of the season - and there are some very familiar faces that make the cut.

WhoScored season rating - 6.8

1. GK: Dimitar Mitov - St Johnstone

WhoScored season rating - 7.9

2. RB: James Tavernier - Rangers

WhoScored season rating - 7.4

3. CB: Liam Scales - Celtic

WhoScored season rating - 7.2

4. CB: Frankie Kent - Hearts

