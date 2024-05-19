The Premiership season came to a close on Sunday afternoon as Hearts and Hibs discovered their final league positions after nine months of contrasting emotions for the Edinburgh rivals.

Hearts ended their campaign on Saturday with a thrilling six-goal draw against Rangers as Tynecastle celebrated an immediate return to European football with a third placed finish that left Steven Naismith’s side to be best of the rest behind the Glasgow rivals. There was something fitting about a disappointing season for Hibs coming to a close with an underwhelming 1-1 draw at a Livingston side that are already planning for life in the Championship next season.