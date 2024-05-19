The Premiership season came to a close on Sunday afternoon as Hearts and Hibs discovered their final league positions after nine months of contrasting emotions for the Edinburgh rivals.
Hearts ended their campaign on Saturday with a thrilling six-goal draw against Rangers as Tynecastle celebrated an immediate return to European football with a third placed finish that left Steven Naismith’s side to be best of the rest behind the Glasgow rivals. There was something fitting about a disappointing season for Hibs coming to a close with an underwhelming 1-1 draw at a Livingston side that are already planning for life in the Championship next season.
With the league fixtures now complete, we have utilised the average match ratings from stats experts WhoScored to see which players from around the Premiership make it into a team of the season - and there are some very familiar faces that make the cut.
