Everything you need to know about Transfer Deadline Day in Scotland as the window closes until January

As we reach the end of another transfer window, both Hearts and Hibs have had busy summers, as Derek McInnes and David Gray have made several new additions to their squads.

With the £2 million Hearts got for James Penrice from AEK Athens, the Jambos have been able to splash the cash this summer. Notable additions include Claudio Braga from Aalesund and Elton Kabangu from Union Saint-Gilloise, as well Oisin Mcentee who McInnes got on a free from Walsall.

On the other side of the city, David Gray has spent £2 million this summer on the likes of Thibault Klidje from FC Luzern and Raphael Sallinger from TSV Hartberg. The Hibees did however get some money in for right back, Lewis Miller, who went to Blackburn Rovers and forward, Dylan Vente who went to Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

As Hearts, Hibs and all the other clubs in Scotland brace themselves for the closure of the window, here’s a look at everything you need to know about Transfer Deadline Day in Scotland:

When is Transfer Deadline Day 2025 in Scotland?

The summer transfer window will close for Scottish League clubs on Monday, 1st September. The official time of the closure will be 23:00 BST. As per usual, if deal sheets are submitted before the deadline, clubs will be given an extra two hours to finalise their business.

The 11pm Scottish closing time is four hours later than the English Premier League, the EFL, Bundesliga, Seria A, La Liga and Ligue 1. This is because the English FA made an agreement with EFL and top flight clubs to shut the window earlier to provide a more regular working day for club staff. The transfer window will reopen on Thursday, 1st January.

How can I follow Transfer Deadline Day?

If you want to watch all the drama unfold on the 1st, tune in to Sky Sports News, who will bring you all the latest transfer news throughout Deadline Day, for all SPFL Premiership clubs. You can also keep up to date on the Scottish Daily Record’s website, who will have a live blog up and running before, during and after the window shuts.

Can Scottish clubs still sign players after Transfer Deadline Day?

Yes, free transfers are still allowed outwith the window.

Which Scottish team has had the best window?

Hearts forward Claudio Braga has had a promising start to life in Gorgie as the Portugese star already looks to be a fan favourite at Tynecastle. For Hibs, Josh Mulligan has hit the ground running and has already bagged himself a few goals from midfield.

Despite Celtic fans being disheartened by their lack of transfer movement, Swedish star Benjamin Nygren has looked the pick of the bunch so far in terms of new SPFL signings. As for their Glasgow rivals, Djeidi Gassama has looked promising for Rangers in a struggling team.

Elsewhere, Dundee United’s Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek look like quality additions while new Motherwell star, Elijah Just already has the most assists in the league.