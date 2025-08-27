Hearts came up short against Dumbarton while Hibs were comfortably beaten by Stirling Albion in the KDM Evolution Trophy

It’s been a difficult start for both Hearts B and Hibs B in the Scottish Challenge Cup as both sides remain winless in the competition. Since 2016, the SFA have allowed SPFL Premiership teams to compete in the tournament to try and help develop young players and give them more experience against first team opposition.

Hearts were hammered 4-1 in their opening match away to East Fife while Hibs narrowly lost out to Forfar 1-0 at Station Park. Last night, the Edinburgh sides struggled again, both losing to Scottish League Two opposition. The Jambos lost 1-0 away to Dumbarton while The Hibees were defeated 3-1 by Stirling Albion, leaving both clubs at the wrong end of the KDM evolution trophy table.

Hearts U-21s and Hibs U-21s aren’t the only teams struggling in the competition, as Rangers, Aberdeen Kilmarnock and Dundee’s B teams are also yet to get off the mark.

Two defeats in two for Hearts B

Following their opening match defeat to East Fife, Hearts had a chance to bounce back against Dumbarton, as the two sides clashed at The Rock. Despite financial issues which led to a -5 point deduction, Stephen Farrell’s men have had a solid start to the season, currently sitting fourth in League Two.

With notable players such as former Hearts man, Ally Roy and ex Falkirk defender Mark Durnan, it was always going to be a difficult evening for the young Jambos, however they did manage to get into half time goalless after a cagey first 45 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute when Sons midfielder Scott Honeyman’s left-footed effort sailed past goalkeeper, Jack Lyon to give Dumbarton the lead. The Honeyman strike ended up being the difference between the two sides at the Dumbarton Football Stadium, meaning it’s two wins from two for Farrell’s side. Hearts remain winless and find themselves second bottom of the table, ahead of Aberdeen only on goal difference.

Familiar face trumps Hibees

Hibernian made the trip to the Forthbank Stadium to face Stirling Albion, managed by former Jambo and Hibee, Alan Maybury. Albion currently sit sixth in the Scottish League Two table but went into the match on a bad run of form, having lost three matches on the spin.

It was a disastrous start for The Hibees as Albion midfielder, Jack Harkness slotted the ball past Hibs goalkeeper, Murray Johnston to give the home side the lead. However, the young Hibs team responded quickly, as striker, Rudi Molotnikov headed home to make it honours even at The Forthbank at half time.

Stirling Albion dominated the second half and The Binos eventually got their reward when Ryan Shanley gave them the lead after 58 minutes. Albion subtitute, Russell McLean then sealed the victory in the 86th minute, when his header from a corner flew past Johnston, into the Hibees net.

It was a big win for Maybury’s men who also lost their opening round tie, as his side now prepare to welcome Stranraer at home. As for Hibs B, two defeats from two mean they sit 24th in the KDM Evolution Trophy league table.

Next up for The Hibees is the short trip to Ainslie Park as they face Spartans FC on Saturday, 6th September. The Jambos also don’t have far to go as they travel to the Meadowbank Stadium to face Edinburgh City on the same day.