The Hearts star has opened up on why elements of the team performance on Saturday was far from good enough.

They could have won it at the death - but Harry Milne insists Hearts slipped below a standard they never should in Saturday’s Premiership draw versus Motherwell.

Three goals had been put past the home side at Tynecastle within 61 minutes to spark dismay and shock in the stands. A Claudio Braga-inspired performance pulled Hearts back to a 3-3 scoreline, in which Milne scored the first of that trio of goals, a lovely left footed effort to mark his first strike since joining from Partick Thistle earlier this year.

While Braga then hit the post late on that would have claimed a dramatic comeback win over Motherwell, Milne insisted that the first hour of action should never have happened. There’s pleasure found in the character shown amid the renaissance, but it shouldn’t have reached that point, according to the left-back.

Hearts star on draw versus Motherwell

He told the Evening News: “It was obviously a very tough sort of 60, 65 minutes for us. We couldn't really get to grips with them. That period of the game for 60 minutes was pretty unacceptable from our point of view. To find yourself three goals down, especially at home, it's never acceptable in any capacity. So yeah, obviously it was very disappointing the way that we'd begun the game, and the way that we'd begun the second half.

“Obviously we wanted the reaction and to go a further two goals down was really disappointing. Obviously you've got to look at the character of the team, and the way that we managed to push ourselves back into the game is obviously a pleasing aspect. But from our point of view, we shouldn't be in that position in the first place. They're obviously really well set up. The manager's got them playing some really nice football.

“We just couldn't get to grips with it for the first 60 minutes. I think after that we just kind of went man for man and it was gung-ho, things like that, and it obviously seemed to rattle them a little bit. We managed to get a few more chances and get further up the pitch and play in their half, which is what we wanted to do. It's a learning curve, especially for the whole team. The way we want to press, and the way we want to get the ball back. That just wasn't it for the first 60 minutes. There's a lot to take from the game. Obviously we're happy not to lose it, but really disappointed in the way that the game kind of went.”

Hearts star on his first goal

Such were the emotions of trying to get back in the game at that stage, Milne’s first Hearts goal passed him by. He said: “I can't even remember it that much. It's one of them, obviously you're delighted to get your first goal for the club, but at the end of the day, you kind of get back into position. There's no celebrating when you're still 3-1 down. But yeah, it gave us a bit of a lifeline and something to build on and a bit more confidence, kind of lifted the crowd a wee bit. Pleased to score, but bittersweet a bit.”

Fans weren’t shy in showing frustrations on Saturday and Milne insists that it comes with the territory of the level of performance they had witnessed. Next up for Hearts is Livingston at Almondvale this Saturday, Milne adding: “I think that's kind of the same everywhere, that your fans demand a certain level of performance, and a certain level of quality from the team.

“That just wasn't it for the first 60 minutes. They were rightfully annoyed and rightfully angry and probably wanting their money back. To give them a wee bit of excitement towards the end of the game is obviously good, and it's good not to lose, but still needing to reiterate the fact that it was pretty unacceptable for the first period of the game.”