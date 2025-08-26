The Hearts favourite has been handed the interim reins at the Championship side.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Robertson has been appointed interim manager of Ross County, after Don Cowie’s weekend sacking.

The former Hearts and Cardiff City midfielder was axed by the Championship side over the weekend amid a winless start to life in the second tier. Cowie was also at the helm as they were relegated from the Premiership in May but was provided faith to turn things around, but the Dingwall-based club have decided a change needs made just three league games into the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowie started his playing career at County before going to local rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle and then down south with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He then joined Hearts and hung up his boots with his first club, where he also started his coaching journey. Hearts icon Robertson was brought on as an experienced number two in the summer after County’s demotion. He now steps up from assistant to interim manager at the local rivals of the last club he managed, Inverness CT, having previously managed the Staggies in 2005 alongside boss stints at Hearts, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife.

John Robertson becomes Ross County interim manager

A Ross County statement reads: “Ross County Football Club can confirm that John Robertson has been appointed as interim manager. Robertson will lead first team training and prepare the squad for our Scottish Championship match versus Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.”

Cowie said of his exit from Ross County: “Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected. After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager. I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership, and I wish them the very best for the season ahead.

"In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club, and it has been an absolute privilege. A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club, and in particular Roy Macgregor and Steven Ferguson, who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given. Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why John Robertson joined Ross County

Former striker Robertson admitted earlier this month he’d only have returned to frontline football for two people, Cowie and ex Hearts coach Liam Fox. He said: “I wasn’t in any great hurry. I was content working for and with my wife Sally and doing the BBC work, caddying and playing a bit of golf.

“When Roy asked, I said I would really need to speak to Steven Ferguson and Don Cowie, which I thought would buy me a day or two – to which he replied they were in the next room. I had a good chat with Don.

“He’s a guy I respect, who I’ve known for years, and there are only two guys who I would do this for, one being Don and the other being Liam Fox who I’m very close with and mentored in his early days at Hearts.”