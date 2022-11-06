The Midlothian outfit have now lost seven of their last eight League Two encounters and found themselves two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes at New Dundas Park, Russell Dingwall, who netted a hat-trick for the men from Moray, on target with his second coming from the penalty spot. It got worse for Horn and his players two minutes before the break when Dingwall completed a memorable 45 minutes with his third, again from the penalty spot.

Rose rallied in the second half and reduced the arrears through Conor Doan's 48th-minute effort before substitute George Hunter set up a tense finale with a second for the hosts nine minutes from the end. However, Gavin Price's men held on for a precious three points.

"The first half wasn't anywhere near good enough," Horn admitted afterwards. "We gave ourselves an absolute mountain to climb. It's easier to play when you've got that wee bit of freedom and we did that in the second half and we might have sneaked something from the game, but that first half was just so disappointing. We worked very hard in training and on the shape all last week but basic errors have cost us the game. We need to take the positives from the second-half performance and show a bit of fight and togetherness."

Kieran Mitchell battles for possession. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Horn recruited former FC Edinburgh defender Chris Kane last week and he played out the closing six minutes.

"I hope Chris brings his experience," Horn added. "He knows the level very well, but he needs to get up to speed as he's not played football for a wee while. He's got the right attitude to go and get himself fit and ready to play.