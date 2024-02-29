Hearts and Hibs squared off on Wednesday night.

It was a derby that served up high-drama and plenty have their opinion on what went down at Tynecastle between Hearts and Hibs in a 1-1 draw.

Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for the Hibees before controversy struck. Kevin Clancy blew for a penalty kick after Will Fish was deemed to have tripped Kenneth Vargas inside the box.

VAR called him over for a second look but the referee stuck by his call, not a motion everybody agreed with, in a divisive call. Lawrence Shankland stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick.

Hearts are now 12 points clear of Kilmarnock in third place while Hibs are seventh and a point outside the top six. The pundits had their say on Tynecastle matters and The Edinburgh Evening News rounds up the best of the reaction.

Tam McManus (X)

"Abysmal decision that pen to Hearts. Wow. Guy Vargas just throws himself to the ground. Joke.

"I’m sorry but that is never a penalty in a million years. VAR even gave him the opportunity to right it and he still didn’t. Shocking call. Hearts out of jail Hibs by a mile the better team and done by that/poor finishing. Sickener but brighter times are coming."

Cillian Sheridan (Scottish Football Podcast)

"I think it is probably a bit frustrating that it seems to come quite sporadic in those kind of performances (for Hibs). One week you don't really know what kind of team is going to show up or how they are going to play. Take away last week's result against Rangers, Hearts were the in-form team. For them to come away disappointed with a draw is a sign of, in the way both teams are, is a good sign for them (Hibs)."

Allan Preston (Sportsound)

"Both had good chances but I think Hibs had the better ones. Particularly in the first half, Marshall didn't really have a save to make and Clark's made a couple of good ones. Hibs had chances knocked off the line as well. If I am Steven Naismith, I am more happy with a point than Nick Montgomery. It is all about bouncing back from that dreadful result at Ibrox and they did that, not been beaten again, and with teams around them losing it nudges them that further point clear in that third position. A bit more control there. I would think overall Steven Naismith will be happy with a point as I do think Hearts have dodged one. Hibs were the better side and should have won the game in my opinion."

John Rankin (Sportsound)

"I think Hibs started the game really well. A clear plan they wanted to start well, I know Hearts don't start games at Tynecastle well. You could see Nick Montgomery set the team out that way. I thought Marcondes really dictated the game in the early part. He looks like he has real quality, very good delivery from a set-play. He rolled up to the ball and stroked it into the corner. He had a real impact on the game, even in the second half he added that calmness. I also though Moriah-Welsh complimented him. The second half, they have got to score. Maolida has two chances. Nick Montgomery has a lot to be pleased about."

Neil McCann (Sportscene)

"Marcondes in particular had a really good night. Kevin Clancy thinks he hasn't but I think he did make an error. I don't think it is a penalty. Lawrence Shankland's dispatch of the penalty was superb."

Stuart Lovell (Sky Sports)

"We have seen this a couple of times and I don't think any of us agree with the decision. I don't think any of us think this is a penalty. This when you see it, normal speed, slow mo, it's a dive. Pure and simple. People say there was contact. That is not enough to make a person fall to the floor. It's absolutely minimal.

"For a referee to make the decision, VAR say 'you sure about this' and say yes I am happy with the decision? Bonkers."

Cammy Bell (Sportscene)