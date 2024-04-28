There have been mixed fortunes on either side of the Edinburgh divide as Hearts and Hibs enter the final weeks of the Premiership season.

As it stands, it is Steven Naismith’s Hearts that are enjoying the more successful campaign as they are set to return to European competition when next season gets underway.

However, Hibs are stuck in the bottom six. A 3-1 win over St Johnstone has raised spirits but questions continue to be asked of how to improve this campaign.

Football has turned into a trigger-happy environment and more than just Hibs have made managerial changes this season. But who has lasted the longest? The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at each manager of the 42 clubs and who’s been in charge for the longest duration with figures correct as of Sunday 28th April.

1 . 42nd: Bonnyrigg Rose (No current manager) Days in role - N/A Photo: SNS Group / SRU Bill Murray Photo Sales

2 . 41st: Aberdeen - Peter Leven (interim) Days in role - 50 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 40th: Ross County - Don Cowie (interim) Days in role - 80 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . 39th: Dick Campbell - East Fife Days in role - 82 Photo: Dave Johnston Photo Sales