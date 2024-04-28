Where Hearts and Hibs bosses sit in SPFL's longest serving managers as 42 gaffers ranked

Where do Nick Montgomery and Steven Naismith sit in a table of the Premiership's longest serving managers?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

There have been mixed fortunes on either side of the Edinburgh divide as Hearts and Hibs enter the final weeks of the Premiership season.

As it stands, it is Steven Naismith’s Hearts that are enjoying the more successful campaign as they are set to return to European competition when next season gets underway.

However, Hibs are stuck in the bottom six. A 3-1 win over St Johnstone has raised spirits but questions continue to be asked of how to improve this campaign.

Football has turned into a trigger-happy environment and more than just Hibs have made managerial changes this season. But who has lasted the longest? The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at each manager of the 42 clubs and who’s been in charge for the longest duration with figures correct as of Sunday 28th April.

Days in role - N/A

1. 42nd: Bonnyrigg Rose (No current manager)

Days in role - N/A Photo: SNS Group / SRU Bill Murray

Photo Sales
Days in role - 50

2. 41st: Aberdeen - Peter Leven (interim)

Days in role - 50 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Days in role - 80

3. 40th: Ross County - Don Cowie (interim)

Days in role - 80 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Days in role - 82

4. 39th: Dick Campbell - East Fife

Days in role - 82 Photo: Dave Johnston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.